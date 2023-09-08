Spencer and Jones named Wildcats of the Week

Bethune-Cookman University Athletics named women’s volleyball player Malina Spencer and football player Amari Jones as Wildcats of the Week for the week of Aug. 28 through Sept. 3.
Spencer, a redshirt sophomore outside hitter, earned a spot on the Pirate Invitational All-Tournament team last weekend at East Carolina.
She recorded 16 kills and four total blocks (all assisted).
Jones, a jack linebacker, batted a pass down at the line of scrimmage for an interception that he returned 69 yards for a pick six for the Wildcats first touchdown of the 2023 season. It was the Wildcats’ first interception return for touchdown since October 2022. Jones also had four tackles, one solo, a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Each week, B-CU Athletics will recognize one male and one female student-athlete for Wildcats of the Week award. This award recognizes student-athletes who have excelled in competition, in the classroom and in the community over the past week, exemplifying the Championship Culture of Wildcat Athletics.
For more on the Bethune-Cookman University football scores, schedule, stats, roster and other sports, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.