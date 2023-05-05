Spring practice begins for high schools

On Monday, local prep football teams began spring football practice and as of Thursday they are in pads and able to do contact drills.
Spring football is a time for school to implement scheme, look at positions and figure out what they have on roster.
Over the next few weeks, teams will end with a spring game or spring jamboree before returning to practice for the fall in August.
Here is a look at this year’s spring football game/jamboree schedule:
May 11
Taylor at Oviedo Master’s Academy
May 18
Halifax at Warner, 6 p.m.
University at Longwood Lyman, 7 p.m.
Ponta Verda Nease at Matanzas, 7 p.m.
May 19
Lake Mary, Ocala Forrest at DeLand, 6 p.m.
Oakleaf, Rockledge at Spruce Creek, 6 p.m.
Deltona at New Smyrna Beach, 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Seven Rivers Christian, 7 p.m.
May 24
Tavares at Pine Ridge, 6 p.m.
May 25
Flagler Palm Coast at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Ocala West Orange at Mainland, 7 p.m.
May 26
Sebastian River at Atlantic, 7 p.m.
Note: Seabreeze and Father Lopez will not have spring football games.
