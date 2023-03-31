Spring practice starts for B-CU’s football team

In preparation for their 2023 football season, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats began spring football practice on Monday, March 27.
The Wildcats are now under the direction of first year head coach Raymond Woodie, Jr.
Woodie is a former All-American and linebacker at the school.
B-CU practices on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium (aka Daytona Stadium).
They will use the spring to implement their offensive and defensive schemes; figure out position battles and answer any questions regarding their team.
Spring football will conclude with the annual Maroon and Gold Spring Game on Thursday, April 22, at Daytona Stadium at 4 p.m.
Wildcats football hold Pro Day
On Tuesday afternoon, several Bethune-Cookman University football seniors got to showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts during Pro Day at Daytona Stadium.
Scouts from the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on hand.
B-CU pro hopefuls included tight end Kemari Averett and running back Que’Shaun Byrd.
Players did drills showcasing their talent and skills during the event.
They hope to hear their names called in the NFL Draft April 27-29.
The last Wildcat drafted was Nick Collins in 2005. Collins is now the cornerbacks coach with the team.
If not drafted, players hope to sign as undrafted free agent with an NFL team.
B-CU baseball to face FAMU for top of SWAC East
Bethune-Cookman’s baseball team swept Mississippi Valley State in three games at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in downtown Daytona March 24-26, including rallying from large deficits in two of those games.
The Wildcats (5-1 in SWAC East) host rival Florida A&M (6-0 in SWAC East) in a battle of the top teams in the SWAC East Division March 31-April 2 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Nolan Santos (3-1, 3.16ERA, 57SO, 37IP) anchors the pitching rotation while Dale Michaud (2-0, 2.47 ERA) and Joan Gonzalez (2-0, 3.94ERA, 4 saves) are shining out of the bullpen for Bethune-Cookman.
Santos was named SWAC Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday. It’s the second time this season he got the honor.
Against MVSU, he pitched eight innings, gave up one earned run, four hits, struck out 11 and picked up a win.
The Wildcats feature a versatile offense which includes: Hylan Hall (.354BA, 1HR, 13RBI); Luis Tuero (351BA, 16RBI); Robert Moya (.338BA, 2HR, 16RBI); Garrett Chun (.326BA; Colton Olasin (.323BA, 9RBI); Jeremy Garcia (.310BA, 1HR, 10RBI) and Boris Pena (.276BA, 3HR, 19RBI).
Wildcats softball battle for division lead
Bethune-Cookman’s softball team, with a 6-3 conference record, is a half game behind Alabama State 6-2 for the lead in the SWAC East Division.
The two teams will off at Sunnyland Park in Daytona March 31-April 2 for a big series and the division lead.
B-CU took two of three games from Jackson State at Sunnyland from March 24-26.
Desirae Martinez (.305BA, 2HR, 11RBI, 9R, 25H) and Haley Parks (.287BA, 7RBI, 27H, 11R, 9SB) paced the Wildcats offensively.
In SWAC play, Carrington Robinson, Samantha Kelly and Joslyn Davis have picked things up and for B-CU.
Halyne Gonzalez (7-10, 3.09ERA, 108IP, 105S0) leads the team in the circle.
On Tuesday, Gonzalez was named SWAC Pitcher of the Week. It’s the third time she has received this honor.
Against Jackson State, Gonzalez pitched 16.2 innings, picked up two wins and had an earned run average of 3.36 with 21 strikeouts.
In conference play, she is 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 46.1 innings pitched, two shutouts and four complete games.
For more information, scores, stats, stories, schedules and more on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics go to www.bcuathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.