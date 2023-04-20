The Spruce Creek Hawks boys’ weightlifting team won state weightlifting titles in the inaugural Class 3A Olympic finals and Class 3A traditional event at the RP Funding Center at Lakeland on April 15.
The Hawks won their first weightlifting title since 2018 and their 28th and 29th overall.
Spruce Creek has won more state weightlifting titles than any school in Florida. No other program has won more than 10 recognized state titles.
Jake Battillo won an individual state title in the 219-pound Olympic competition, and Gabe Hernandez in the unlimited traditional category for the Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.