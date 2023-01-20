Spruce Creek’s Lady Hawks flying high

Once again, the Spruce Creek High School Hawks are one of the best, if not the best, local team.
The Hawks boast a talented, deep and versatile squad.
Spruce Creek (13-4) has won three straight and 10 of their last 11 games. They are ranked second in Class 7A and ninth in all of Florida, according to MaxPreps.com.
The Hawks have relied upon a potent offensive attack.
“We’ve really been able to score the basketball this year. We’ve been able to put points on the board,” said Kelvin Hamm, Spruce Creek’s head coach.
There is still plenty of room for improvement.
Hamm admitted, “We can be better at hitting free throws, particularly down the stretch. We can also get better by executing on the defensive end.”
Key players
The Hawks have senior forward Tyja Beans (13.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.9 spg).
“I just try to communicate with the team and make sure we’re all on the same page. I try to play my best on both ends of the floor to help us win the game,” responded Beans.
There is also junior power forward Yanija Lawson (10.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.1 spg), sophomore guard Olivia Olson (14.2 ppg) and freshmen guard Kailani Merrell (10.5 ppg).
“Lawson’s presence in the paint has been huge, Olson is a transfer from DME who can really shoot and Merrell is a freshman that has helped on the wing,” noted Hamm, referring to DME Academy.
Senior point guard Jayda Centeno (6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.4 spg) has emerged as a leader.
“We’ve come together as a team this year. We have overcome a lot of adversity,” said Centeno.
“I try to bring energy and motivate the girls to keep pushing forward. I try to be a leader,” stated Centeno.
Hamm added, “Jayda has really been playing well and running our offense. She brings a lot of energy. She does all the little things and the dirty work.”
‘A tighter bond’
Hamm has been coaching for over the past decade. He led the Hawks to a state title in 2018.
He has had some talented teams over the years, including in recent years. Hamm sees something in this year’s squad.
“Just the talent. We have talent at every grade level. We can plug in and play anybody just about anywhere at any time. This team is probably as talented as that state championship team,” expressed Hamm.
Beans has been on the team since her freshman year.
She agreed, “I think this team has a tighter bond and better work ethic than in the past. I think we sacrifice for each other. We haven’t had this much talent. We have players on the bench that can all come in and help at any time.”
Also, that 2018 state title makes Hamm the only current local coach at a public school in Volusia and Flagler counties to win a state championship.
“I just sit back and coach. I’ve won a state championship. I know what it takes. I know there is no other feeling than winning one. I try to tell the girls about that experience and feeling,” Hamm said.
“I feel no pressure. I told the girls that they will lose games, but we’re trying to stay focused and control what we can control.”
The Hawks have six regular season games remaining before the district tournament. The goal is to win the district tournament and make it to the Final Four to get a chance to play for a state title.
“We have to keep sacrificing what we need to be successful. We must continue to work hard each and every game and practice. We must continue to come together. We must continue to take care of the little things,” said Centeno.
Hamm added, “If we can continue to score and clean up things on the defensive end, I think we really have a chance.”
