The 2023 Sunshine Slam will take place Nov. 11 through Nov. 21 at various sites and ending in the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.
Tickets can be purchased in advanced at Ticketmaster. com or on the day of competition at the Ocean Center box office.
Monday. Nov. 20: Semifinals
- Ocean Bracket: 11:30 a.m., Siena vs. Central Michigan (FloSports); 1:30 p.m., Milwaukee vs. Stetson (FloSports)
- Beach Bracket: 5:30 p.m. Florida State vs. UNLV (CBSSN); 8 p.m., Colorado vs. Richmond (CBSSN)
Tuesday, Nov. 21: Championship
- Ocean Bracket; Noon, Championship Game (FloSports); 8:30 p.m. third-place game (FloSports)
- Beach Bracket: 4 p.m., Championship game (CBSSN); 6:30 p.m., third-place game (FloSports)
In addition to the games in Daytona Beach, each team in the Beach Bracket hosts a team from the Ocean Bracket prior to the tournament.
- Saturday, Nov. 11 – Stetson at UNLV
- Saturday, Nov. 11 – Siena at Richmond
- Monday, Nov. 13 – Central Michigan at Florida State
- Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Milwaukee at Colorado
