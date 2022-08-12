The field for the 2022 Sunshine Slam at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach November 21-22 was announced on Tuesday.
Georgia, South Florida, Saint Joseph’s and UAB will play in the Beach bracket. Bucknell, Austin Peay, Bucknell, the University of Albany and Presbyterian will play in the Ocean bracket.
FloSports will air five additional games including the Ocean Bracket Championship and the Beach and Ocean Brackets consolation games.
Tickets for the Sunshine Slam may be purchased in advance at TicketMaster.com or on the day of competition at the Ocean Center box office.
For more information, visit flosports.tv.
