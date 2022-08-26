Support for the Marching Wildcats

Cricket Wireless drummed up support to help Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats go to this year’s National Battle of the Bands. A check was presented during a recent campus tour and band pizza party. The National Battle of the Bands is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 in Houston, Texas, and will feature dozens of HBCU bands from across the country.
