Talented Hawks have plenty of potential

Key players set their sights on state championship
The Spruce Creek high girls’ basketball team is the one of the most talented teams in Volusia and Flagler counties.
The Hawks were 7-1 heading into their Dec. 15 matchup against Jacksonville Sandalwood, which happened after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
“The girls have played hard and they’re doing the things that they’ve been asked to do. On the flip side, sometimes we have gotten away from playing together,” said Kelvin Hamm, Spruce Creek’s head basketball coach.
The Hawks are led by junior forward Tyja Beans, who is racking up college offers.
“I have no pressure to excel and perform. I probably did last year, but I have a lot of help on this team to help me. It’s not just me,” responded Beans.
Sophomore forward Yanija Lawson and senior point guard Jhaid Westbrook are also standouts.
“Tyja and Yanija both create so many mismatch problems. They can play both inside and outside. They are both good on the floor,” Hamm noted.
“Add Jhaid, she is a true point guard and a true leader. She gets the ball where it needs to go.”
‘A good team’
The Hawks also have key contributors in junior forward Jenna Lowry and senior guard Kiana (Kiki) Bean.
“This is a good team. I love the environment and energy. We all trust in each other. We all want to win a state title. We all want to go to college,” said Bean.
The girls are aware of the talent and potential on this team.
“This is a great team. One of the best I’ve been on. We’re all skilled, smart and talented. Our chemistry is good and everyone has bought in,” said Westbrook.
Like all teams, Spruce Creek has its strengths and areas that could use improvement.
“I think that we have been strong in post play but this year our shooting has been down,” stated Hamm.
Hamm also sees something different and special in this squad.
“This team just works hard. They come in every day ready to put in work and they want to get better,” said Hamm.
Hamm has led the Hawks since the 2013-14 season. He led them to the 2018 Class 9A state championship. The school’s lone state title in the sport.
“I use it as motivation. With this group, I talked to them about that 2018 group. I think this group could be just as talented,” expressed Hamm.
“Just how talented that 2018 group and how talented this group is. The only difference is just how they prepare and approach games.”
Eyes on state title
The girls are also motivated by that state title squad.
“It’s absolutely motivation for us. We all know them. We watched them play and looked up to them. We want to do what they did. We want to win a state title like they did,” admitted Westbrook.
The Hawks still have a long way to go to being a championship caliber team.
“We must continue working hard and bring our best every game. If anyone beats us, they should have to beat us at our best. We must keep up the chemistry. These things can help us win a state title,” said Beans.
Hamm added, “We just have to continue to get better each and every day. We have to get better at shooting. If, we can shoot the well we’re good. We’re really good. The other night we hit 12 threes. If we can shoot well, it will help.”
The biggest challenge for the talented Hawks may just be staying focused.
“We have to keep them locked in and continue to give them challenging games. We have a tough schedule. We play St. Thomas Aquanis on the 21st, which should be a really good test for us,” commented Hamm.
“We have a lot of different parts. We are kind of young with some freshmen and sophomores. The girls must understand that they must bring it every day,’’ he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.