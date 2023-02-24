The Daytona Times at the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 has come and gone. Daytona Times photojournalist Duane C. Fernandez Sr. was there to capture all of the excitement on the racetrack and beyond on Feb. 19. On this page are some of Duane’s images from the 65th running of the event at the Daytona International Speedway.

Daytona 500 spectators get a good view of the racing action as the cars fly by on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Daytona International Speedway. It was the 65th running of the race.
Country singer, rapper and songwriter Breland was there to perform the National Anthem.
Darrell "Bubba'' Wallace, second from left, was spotted walking on the red carpet.
Tiffany Haddish keeps the crowd entertained as she speaks about her role as honorary starter.
Some friends take their turn on the red carpet for photos before the big race.
The Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats performed at the Daytona 500.
Two friends and co-workers enjoy some time just being at the Speedway before the race.

