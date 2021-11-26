B-CU Wildcats’ Florida Classic streak ends
Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) lost 46-21 to archrival Florida A&M University (FAMU) on Nov. 20 at the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
The loss snapped a nine-game win streak for the Wildcats in the series. It was their longest in the series.
“You can say that we didn’t play hard, but we just made too many mistakes and didn’t finish how we wanted,” said Terry Sims, B-CU’s head coach.
Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-6) turned the ball over four times, which led to 26 points for the Rattlers.
There also was a span of three consecutive turnovers in the third quarter, which all led to points for FAMU, including two fumbles being returned for touchdowns.
“When you get a turnover for a score, it’s always a momentum swing. I don’t think we got down. We had guys out there trying to make plays. Things just didn’t go in our favor. We still can’t have those turnovers,” commented Sims.
The Rattlers end the season on a nine-game winning streak and finished second in the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division behind Jackson State.
‘We played aggressive’
Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1) earned an at-large bid to the Football Championship Series (FCS) playoffs and will face Southeastern Louisiana (8-3) on Nov. 27 in the first round.
Bethune-Cookman struck on the first play from scrimmage when Devin Black connected with Darryl Powell Jr. for an 82-yard touchdown pass with 14:40 to play in the first quarter.
“We saw some things on film which we could attack. We played aggressive,” said Black.
Black finished with 231 yards passing with three touchdowns and an interception, which earned him MVP honors for BCU.
“We saw some things on film that we wanted to attack. We were aggressive,” said Black.
Interception, penalties
B-CU was driving on its second possession when Black was intercepted by B.J. Bohler.
The turnover led the Rattlers to score. On the point after attempt, McKenzie Judas blocked the kick, then De’Vuntray Hampton recovered the ball and raced to the endzone for an apparent two-point score.
Instead of B-CU leading 9-6, the team trailed 7-6 due to two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties negating the return.
Sims added,” I don’t think it changed momentum. We were still in the game.”
Powell added three receptions for 164 yards with a score and Kemari Averett six catches for 64 yards with two scores for B-CU.
The Wildcats were led defensively by Malik Franklin (8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss); Omari HillSutherland (7.5 total tackles) and Caleb Sutherland (6 total tackles).
‘The brotherhood’
With their season over, the Wildcats reflect but vow to return to winning sooner than later.
“This team was resilient. These guys never quit. I’ll take that into the off season and recruiting in the spring. Coaches will look at film and look at improving,” emphasized Sims.
“Our future looks bright. I am excited about it. We’ll add some pieces, and you’ll see a successful team next year.”
The players also reflected back upon this season.
“I’ll just remember the brotherhood of this team from this season. We stayed together despite the circumstances,” responded Averett.
Black echoed, “Like Kemari said, the brotherhood. We have a diverse locker room. We kept a winning attitude and stayed together. Many of the guys haven’t had losing seasons since being here. I’ll remember the brotherhood.”
B-CU Hoops gets first win Bethune-Cookman University (1-4) split games in the Sunshine Slam basketball tournament on Nov. 20-21 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.
The Wildcats beat Bryant University 81-75 for their first win of the season on Nov. 20 but lost to Air Force 73-56 on Nov. 21.
Dylan Robertson (21 points), Joe French (20 points), Marcus Garrett (11 points) and Joseph Collins (10 points, 7 rebounds) led B-CU against Bryant.
Robertson (13 points), Mikey West (13 points), French (11 points) and Demani McEntire (11 points) led the way against Air Force.
B-CU hosted Liberty University at the Ocean Center on Nov. 23, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
Lady Wildcats in action too Bethune-Cookman’s women’s basketball team is off to a 1-3 start.
The Lady Wildcats fell at Troy University 84-58 on Nov. 18.
Morgan Beacham (19 points) and Kayla White (10 points) led the way for B-CU.
The Wildcats were to play at Mississippi on Nov. 22, after the Times’ deadline.
B-CU also plays at Alabama on Nov. 28 and returns home on Dec. 6 to face Warner University.
