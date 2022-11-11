Four local high school football teams made the FHSAA state playoffs. Only one school was granted a home game in the opening round.
As of Daytona Times’ Tuesday sports deadline, the FHSAA and Volusia County School district were monitoring tropical storm Nicole and the games were on as scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
The FHSAA plans to play the playoff games between Thursday through Saturday.
Melbourne Eau Gallie (7-3) at Mainland (6-3): The Buccaneers host a tough Commodores team. Mainland will need their stars Ajai Harrell, James Randall, Demarcus Creecy, LJ McCray, Malcom Curry and Zavier Mincey and company as well as their talented role players. The winner plays the winner of top seeded Rockledge and Satellite Beach.
Flagler Palm Coast (4-6) at St. John’s Bartram Trail (10-0): The Bulldogs will have a tall task on hand with the Bears. The winner will play the winner of Creekside and Navarre.
DeLand (6-4) at Kissimmee Osceola Cowboys (7-3): The Bulldogs face a tough Cowboys team on the road. Osceola beat Mainland who beat DeLand. The Bulldogs will again lean on their running game led by TJ Moore, Demontay Johnson and Jevon Ross. The winner plays the winner of Martin County and Treasure Coast next.
Father Lopez (6-4) at Ocala Trinity Catholic (6-2): The Green Wave have put together a good season under the radar. Lopez is the underdog against the Celtics. The winner plays the winner of Holy Trinity Episcopal and P.K. Yonge next.
Daytona Times Top 7 Football Rankings
1. *Mainland (7-3), 2. *+Flagler Palm Coast (4-6), 3. *DeLand (6-4), 4. Spruce Creek (5-5), 5. Deltona (7-3), 6. *Father Lopez (6-4) 7. Matanzas (5-5). Others: New Smyrna Beach (4-5), Seabreeze 4-6).
*-denotes playoff team
+-denotes forfeited three wins
