This week’s top high school football games

Lake City Columbia (0-1) at DeLand (1-1): The Bulldogs host a talented and tough Lions team. This could be a good game.
University (2-0) at Seabreeze (0-2): The Titans two wins have come against the two schools in Oviedo. The Sandcrabs had a close loss at Spruce Creek and were blown out by Bartram Trail. Seabreeze looks like the underdogs to the Titans.
Mainland (2-0) at St. John Bartram Trail (2- 0): Two talented teams with state title aspirations square off. This has become an annual meeting over the years. Should be a good one.
Father Lopez at (1-1) at Atlantic (0-2): The Sharks are coming off two close losses at home. They need a win and should get one against the Green Wave. One of a few games to watch locally.
St. Joseph’s Academy (0-1) at Halifax (1-0): In local small private school action, the Halifax Knights are looking for a chance to start the year 2-0. Another local game being played.
Prep Sports Seven Football Rankings
1. Mainland (2-0), 2. Spruce Creek (2-0), 3. DeLand (1-1), 4. Matanzas (2-0) 5. New Smyrna Beach (2-0) 6. Flagler Palm Coast (0-1), 7. University (1-1)
