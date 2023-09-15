Jacksonville Raines (1-2) at Mainland (3-0) at Daytona Stadium: The star laden Buccaneers are coming off a huge road win over Bartram Trail. They now have another test with the Vikings. This should be a good one.
Jacksonville Andrew Jackson Tigers (1-2) at Spruce Creek (3-0): The Hawks have found ways to win and now host the Tigers who have close losses to Ponte Vedra Nease and Neptune Beach Fletcher. It should be another good one.
Flagler Palm Coast (1- 1) at Matanzas (2-0): The Pirates host the Bulldogs in the battle of both Palm Coast and Flagler County. It’s a rivalry game and anything could happen.
Deltona (0-2) at Atlantic (1-2): The Sharks beat Lopez on Monday after letting two previous games slip away. They now face the Wolves who will present a challenge just four days later.
Father Lopez (1-2) at Halifax (2-0) at Ormond Beach Sportsplex: The Knights have a chance for a 3-0 start; they catch the Green Wave who lost at Atlantic four days earlier. Lopez is capable of a win. It could be a good game.
Prep Sports Seven Football Rankings
1. Mainland (3-0), 2. Spruce Creek (3-0), 3. DeLand (2-1), 4. Matanzas (2-0) 5. University (3-0), 6. New Smyrna Beach (2-0) 7. Flagler Palm Coast (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.