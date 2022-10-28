With two weeks left in the regular season, several local high school football teams remain in the hunt for the state playoffs.
Flagler Palm Coast already has won the district 4S-4 title and earned an automatic trip to the playoffs.
Several games this week also have playoff implications and could either hurt or harm some teams’ chances.
Seabreeze (4-4) at Mainland (6-2, 2-0) : The Buccaneers bounced back from an ugly loss at Kissimmee Osceola by ripping Pine Ridge 66-0 on Monday. This historically has been the biggest local rivalry.
With the district 3S-9 title and automatic playoff spot on the line, it has that historic feel. Mainland has Ajai Harrell, Demarcus Creecy, Julius Randall, L.J. McCray and company. Seabreeze has Eli Campbell, Sam Gonzalez, Ty Cardore and others.
Oviedo Hagarty (7-1) at Spruce Creek (4-3): The Hawks take a break from district play against a good Huskies quad.
DeLand (4-3, 1-1) at New Smyrna Beach (4-3, 0-1): This is a key district 4S9 battle between the Cudas and Bulldogs. DeLand is averaging 300 rushing yards a game.
The Bulldogs are led by TJ Moore (506 passing yards 3TD, 733 rushing yards, 4TD), Demontay Johnson (355 rushing yards, 4TD) and Javon Ross (548 rushing yards, 10TD).
Pine Ridge (0-8, 0-2) at Deltona (5-3, 0-2): This is the battle of Deltona and a district 3S-9 win contest. The Panthers are looking for that first win but the Wolves will be a challenge. Deltona can clinch a winning season with a win.
Taylor (1-7, 0-2) at Atlantic (1-7, 1-1): It’s a district game between two local small schools that are both in need of a win. The Sharks are favored at home over the Wildcats. Angelo De La Pena is a defensive play maker for Atlantic.
Halifax (2-6, 0-1) at Father Lopez (4- 4, 1-1): Two local small private schools get together for what could be some good and fun local entertainment. It’s also a district 1S-4 matchup.
Daytona Times Top 7 Football Rankings
1. Mainland (6-2), 2. *Flagler Palm Coast (6-3), 3. DeLand (4-3), 4. Spruce Creek (4-3), 5. Seabreeze (4-4), 6. New Smyrna Beach (4-3), 7. Deltona (5-3).
*-denotes playoff team
