Games will be played on Friday, Sept. 9.
St. John’s Bartram Trail (2- 0) at Mainland (1-0): These teams have squared off often over the last decade. The Buccaneers had their game with Flagler Palm Coast rescheduled to October due to weather. The Bears beat Seabreeze at the same venue last week.
Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Spruce Creek (1-1): A matchup of two local top teams, which should be a good one. Weather postponed the Bulldogs game with Mainland last week. The Hawks look to rebound after losing to a talented Lake Mary team on the road.
Seabreeze (0-2) at University (0-2): Both teams are in need of the win and both are likely better than their record indicates having played some tough opponents.
Deltona (2-0) at Matanzas (1-1): The Wolves look to continue their winning streak but must travel to the Pirates who are looking to rebound from a loss last week. Should be one of the better games.
Father Lopez (1-1) at Atlantic (0-2): A local, small private school squares off with a local, small public school in what should be a competitive game.
Daytona Times Top Seven Football Rankings
1. Mainland (1-0), 2. Spruce Creek (1-1), 3. Flagler Palm Coast (1-0), 4. DeLand (1-1), 5. Deltona (2-0), 6. Matanzas (1- 1), 7. New Smyrna (1-1).
Previous Rankings
1. Mainland. 2. Spruce Creek, 3. Flagler Palm Coast, 4. DeLand, 5. Matanzas, 6. University, 7. Seabreeze.
