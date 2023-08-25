Mainland (0-0) at DeLand (0-0): The east-west count rivalry always opens the season. This should be a good one. The Buccaneers are the favorite, but the Bulldogs are formidable.
Seabreeze (0-0) at Spruce Creek (0-0): This is another season opening rivalry. The Hawks are the favorite and have the advantage up front on both sides of the ball. The Sandcrabs could be a quietly good team.
Tavares (0-0) at Atlantic (0-0): The Sharks open the season at home and should be one of the most improved teams locally, but the Bulldogs will be a challenge.
Gainesville P.K. Yonge (0-0) at Father Lopez (0-0): One of the few games being played in the county. The Green Wave has an uphill battle at home with the Blue Wave.
Prep Sports Seven Football Preseason
1. Mainland, 2. DeLand, 3. Spruce Creek, 4. Matanzas 5. Atlantic 6. New Smyrna Beach, 7. Seabreeze. Others: Flagler Palm Coast, Deltona, University
