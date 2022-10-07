Mainland (3-1) at University (3-2): Two of the area’s hottest team. Mainland beat Flagler Palm Coast and Lake Minneola. Ajai Harrell had seven touchdowns in those games for the Bucs. The Titans are hot off wins over Seabreeze and FPC. Homecoming for Mainland.
Deltona (5-0) at DeLand (2- 2): West Volusia’s oldest rivalry. The Battle of the Bone. The Wolves look to stay unbeaten. The Bulldogs and their potent rushing attack stand in their way.
Ocala Lake Weir (0-5) at Atlantic (1-4): It’s the district opener for both teams who are in need of a win. The Sharks must get it done at home.
Seabreeze (0-4) at Satellite Beach (3-3): The scrappy Sandcrabs still looking for their first win. They play a tough Satellite Scorpions squad on the road.
Land O’ Lakes Sunlake (1- 4) at New Smyrna Beach (2-1): The New Smyrna Barracudas haven’t played many games and could use a nice home win.
Daytona Times’ top 7 football rankings
1. Mainland (3-1), 2. Deltona (5-0), 3. University (3-2), 4. Flagler Palm Coast (4-1), 5. DeLand (2-2), 6. Spruce Creek (1-3), 7. New Smyrna Beach (2-1)
