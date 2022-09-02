The games are played on Friday, Sept. 2 except for the Flagler Palm Coast-Mainland game.
Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Mainland (1-0) Thursday, Sept. 1: The Buccaneers are favored at home against the Bulldogs. Mainland’s head coach Travis Roland was FPC’s head coach. Both teams have athletes.
St. John’s Bartram Trail (1-0) at Seabreeze (0-1): The Sandcrabs face a formidable at home with the Bears. Seabreeze will need to start off faster this week to give themselves a chance.
Spruce Creek (1-0) at Lake Mary (1-0): The Hawks face a talented and tough Rams squad on the road. Lake Mary is ranked by most publications.
Oviedo (1-0) at University (0-1): The Titans look to rebound at home but will have a game with the Lions.
Jacksonville Cedar Creek Christian (1-0) at Halifax Academy (1-0): The Knights host the Saints for their first home game of the season.
Daytona Times Top Seven Football Rankings: 1. Mainland (1-0), 2. Spruce Creek (1-0), Flagler Palm Coast (1-0), 4. DeLand (0-1), 5. Matanzas (1-0), 6. University (0-1), 7. Seabreeze (0-1). Others: New Smyrna (1-0), Deltona (1-0).
(Preseason): 1. Mainland, 2. DeLand, 3. Spruce Creek, 4. FPC, 5. University, 6. Seabreeze 7. Matanzas.
