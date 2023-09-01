Pembrook Pines West Broward (0-1) at Mainland (1-0): The talented Mainland Bucs return home after a big win over DeLand and try to make it 2-0 with a win over the Bobcats.
Deltona (0-1) at Spruce Creek (1-0): The Hawks are again the favorite at home but the Wolves are upset minded.
Palatka (1-0) at Atlantic (0-1): The Atlantic Sharks are coming off a one-point loss and are dealing with injuries. They have a tough task with the Panthers.
Cornerstone Charter Academy (0-1) at Halifax (0-0): One of the few games being played in the county. The Knights get to showcase themselves in front of the home crowd.
Prep Sports Seven Football Rankings
1. Mainland (1-0), 2. Spruce Creek (1-0), 3. DeLand (0-1), 4. Matanzas (1-0) 5. New Smyrna Beach (1-0) 6. Flagler Palm Coast (1-0), 7. Atlantic (0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.