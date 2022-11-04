Mainland (6-2) at Lake Mary (5-3): The Buccaneers play the talented Rams on the road to close the regular season.
Seabreeze at (4-5) at Citra North Marion (6- 3): The Sandcrabs are technically still alive for an at-large playoff bid but must beat the Colts first.
Atlantic (2-7) at Pine Ridge (0-9): The Teal Bowl has the Sharks looking to close out the season with a win and the Panthers looking to avoid going winless.
Flagler Palm Coast (3-6) at DeLand (5-3): It’s the Battle of the Bone and the Battle of Bulldogs. Could be a postseason tune-up for both teams. FPC plays its first game after its forfeits.
Taylor (1-7) at Father Lopez (5-4): The Wildcats want to end the season with a win while the Green Wave can clinch a winning record. Lopez has a slim chance at a playoff spot.
Daytona Times Top 7 Football Rankings:
1. Mainland (7-2), 2. DeLand (5-3), 4. Spruce Creek (5-3), 4. Flagler Palm Coast (3-6), 5. Seabreeze (4-5), 6. Deltona (6-3), tie 7. New Smyrna Beach (4-4) and Father Lopez (5-4).
Note: Spruce Creek (5- 3, 2-0) and DeLand (5-3, 2-0) played on Tuesday night for the district 4S-9 title, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
