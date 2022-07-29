Three Wildcats make All-SWAC preseason conference teams

Bethune-Cookman Coach Terry Sims speaks during SWAC media day about the upcoming season.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) held its annual Football Media Day on July 21 at the Sheraton-Birmingham hotel in Birmingham, Alabama.

The league’s 12 coaches and members of the media picked Jackson State to win the east division and Southern University to win the west division. Jackson State was predicted to win the overall championship in 2022.

Bethune-Cookman senior tight end Kemari Averett takes questions during SWAC media day. Averett was named to the All-SWAC preseason first team offense. He’ll once again be depended upon for the Wildcats’ success.

Bethune-Cookman was picked to finish fifth, which is next to last in the east division.

At media day, Sims spoke about the upcoming season.

“I think we have a football team that is hungry and has a sour taste in our mouths,’’ he said. “2-9 is just something we don’t do. We’re not used to it. It bothers our coaches, players and anyone associated with B-CU.”

The Wildcats went 2-9 overall and 2-6 SWAC in 2021.

Pandemic setback

The team felt the sting from not having a 2020 spring or fall season and no 2021 spring season.

“We weren’t together for 20 months. We had no spring ball, no summer workouts but we’re not using it as an excuse. It’s hard to get ready for a season when you only get your team together on Aug 1. We won’t let 2021 affect 2022,” said Sims.

This also will be the second season as a member of the SWAC for B-CU. The team left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in 2021.

“This conference has good coaches, players and teams. You must come to play every day. That was the same as the MEAC. There was a lot of parity in the MEAC. There is parity here in the SWAC. We just have to come ready to play every day,” Sims noted.

All-Conference honors

B-CU’s Omari Hill-Robertson, a junior cornerback garnered All-SWAC preseason first team defense honors. He addresses questions during the SWAC media day.

Three Wildcats garnered preseason All-Conference honors.

Senior tight end Kemari Averett was named All SWAC preseason first team offense. In 2021, Averett had 52 catches for 888 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Senior defensive back Omari Hill-Robinson was named to the All-SWAC preseason first team defense.

Last season, Hill-Robinson was second in the conference with 101 tackles averaging 9.5 per game. He also had 5.5 tackles for loss, two pass break ups and a forced fumble.

Junior corner back/kick returner Darnell Deas made the All-SWAC preseason second special teams.

Last season, Deas was second in the SWAC averaging 28 yards per return. He had 476 return yards on 17 returns, including four kick return for 142 yards with a 95-yard kick return touchdown against South Carolina State. Deas also returned an 89-yard kick return for a score against Alabama State.

The Wildcats will begin football camp on Friday, Aug. 5.

B-CU opens the 2022 football season on Sept. 3 at the University of Miami.

The complete list of SWAC Preseason predictions and honors are as follows:

SWAC East

Jackson State: 116 points (12)

Florida A&M: 108 points (7)

Alabama A&M: 87 points (2)

Alabama State: 60 points (1)

Bethune-Cookman: 56 points

Mississippi Valley State: 35 points

SWAC West

Southern: 111 points (11)

Alcorn State: 110 points (5)

Prairie View A&M: 82 points (5)

Grambling State: 77 points (1)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 42 points

Texas Southern: 40 points

*First-place votes are listed in parenthesis.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Preseason All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Running Back: Gary Quarles, Alabama A&M

Running Back: Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley State

Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern

Offensive Lineman: Tony Gray, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Robert Alston, Alabama State

Wide Receiver: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M

Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

Preseason All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State

Defensive Lineman: Jason Dumas, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Jordan Lewis, Southern

inebacker: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

Linebacker: Monroe Beard III, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Shilo Sanders, Jackson State

Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M

Preseason All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Long Snapper: Thomas Reny, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Return Specialist: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Preseason All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Andrew Body, Texas Southern

Running Back: Niko Duffey, Alcorn State

Running Back: Jaden Stewart, Prairie View A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Brian Williams, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Arington Taylor, Prairie View A&M

Wide Receiver: C.J. Bolar, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver: Malachi Wideman, Jackson State

Tight End: Jyrin Johnson, Texas Southern

Preseason All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Jalen Bell, Mississippi Valley State

Defensive Lineman: Troy James, Prairie View A&M

Defensive Lineman: Devonta Davis, Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Athen Smith, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Linebacker: Tarik Cooper, Texas Southern

Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State

Linebacker: Blake Thomas, Grambling State

Defensive Back: Cam’Ron Silman-Craig, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Quincy Mitchell, Grambling State

Defensive Back: Caleb Brunson, Mississippi Valley State

Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M

Preseason All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Garrett Urban, Grambling State

Punter: Garrett Urban, Grambling State

Long Snapper: Desmond Calloway, Prairie View A&M

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman

