Three Wildcats make All-SWAC preseason conference teams

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) held its annual Football Media Day on July 21 at the Sheraton-Birmingham hotel in Birmingham, Alabama.
The league’s 12 coaches and members of the media picked Jackson State to win the east division and Southern University to win the west division. Jackson State was predicted to win the overall championship in 2022.
Bethune-Cookman was picked to finish fifth, which is next to last in the east division.
At media day, Sims spoke about the upcoming season.
“I think we have a football team that is hungry and has a sour taste in our mouths,’’ he said. “2-9 is just something we don’t do. We’re not used to it. It bothers our coaches, players and anyone associated with B-CU.”
The Wildcats went 2-9 overall and 2-6 SWAC in 2021.
Pandemic setback
The team felt the sting from not having a 2020 spring or fall season and no 2021 spring season.
“We weren’t together for 20 months. We had no spring ball, no summer workouts but we’re not using it as an excuse. It’s hard to get ready for a season when you only get your team together on Aug 1. We won’t let 2021 affect 2022,” said Sims.
This also will be the second season as a member of the SWAC for B-CU. The team left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in 2021.
“This conference has good coaches, players and teams. You must come to play every day. That was the same as the MEAC. There was a lot of parity in the MEAC. There is parity here in the SWAC. We just have to come ready to play every day,” Sims noted.
All-Conference honors
Three Wildcats garnered preseason All-Conference honors.
Senior tight end Kemari Averett was named All SWAC preseason first team offense. In 2021, Averett had 52 catches for 888 yards with 11 touchdowns.
Senior defensive back Omari Hill-Robinson was named to the All-SWAC preseason first team defense.
Last season, Hill-Robinson was second in the conference with 101 tackles averaging 9.5 per game. He also had 5.5 tackles for loss, two pass break ups and a forced fumble.
Junior corner back/kick returner Darnell Deas made the All-SWAC preseason second special teams.
Last season, Deas was second in the SWAC averaging 28 yards per return. He had 476 return yards on 17 returns, including four kick return for 142 yards with a 95-yard kick return touchdown against South Carolina State. Deas also returned an 89-yard kick return for a score against Alabama State.
The Wildcats will begin football camp on Friday, Aug. 5.
B-CU opens the 2022 football season on Sept. 3 at the University of Miami.
The complete list of SWAC Preseason predictions and honors are as follows:
SWAC East
Jackson State: 116 points (12)
Florida A&M: 108 points (7)
Alabama A&M: 87 points (2)
Alabama State: 60 points (1)
Bethune-Cookman: 56 points
Mississippi Valley State: 35 points
SWAC West
Southern: 111 points (11)
Alcorn State: 110 points (5)
Prairie View A&M: 82 points (5)
Grambling State: 77 points (1)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 42 points
Texas Southern: 40 points
*First-place votes are listed in parenthesis.
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
Preseason All-SWAC First Team Offense
Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Running Back: Gary Quarles, Alabama A&M
Running Back: Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley State
Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern
Offensive Lineman: Tony Gray, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Robert Alston, Alabama State
Wide Receiver: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M
Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M
Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
Preseason All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State
Defensive Lineman: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State
Defensive Lineman: Jason Dumas, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Jordan Lewis, Southern
inebacker: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jackson State
Linebacker: Monroe Beard III, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Shilo Sanders, Jackson State
Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M
Preseason All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M
Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Long Snapper: Thomas Reny, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Return Specialist: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Preseason All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Andrew Body, Texas Southern
Running Back: Niko Duffey, Alcorn State
Running Back: Jaden Stewart, Prairie View A&M
Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Brian Williams, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Arington Taylor, Prairie View A&M
Wide Receiver: C.J. Bolar, Alcorn State
Wide Receiver: Malachi Wideman, Jackson State
Tight End: Jyrin Johnson, Texas Southern
Preseason All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Jalen Bell, Mississippi Valley State
Defensive Lineman: Troy James, Prairie View A&M
Defensive Lineman: Devonta Davis, Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Athen Smith, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Linebacker: Tarik Cooper, Texas Southern
Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State
Linebacker: Blake Thomas, Grambling State
Defensive Back: Cam’Ron Silman-Craig, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Quincy Mitchell, Grambling State
Defensive Back: Caleb Brunson, Mississippi Valley State
Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M
Preseason All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Garrett Urban, Grambling State
Punter: Garrett Urban, Grambling State
Long Snapper: Desmond Calloway, Prairie View A&M
Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.