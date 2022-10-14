District playoff drives begin
Deltona (5-1, 0-0) at Mainland (4- 1, 0-0): The Buccaneers have won three straight heading into district play. The Wolves look to rebound from their first loss of the season. Mainland is the favorite.
University (3-3, 0-0) at Spruce Creek (2-3, 0-0): Another big district and local game that should be competitive. The Titans had their two-game win streak broken by Mainland. The Hawks snapped their three-game slide last week.
Atlantic (2-5, 1-0) at Crescent City (3-3, 1-0): The Sharks got a big district 2S-8 win over Ocala Lake Weir on Monday. They have another big game on the road against the Raiders. If Atlantic beats Crescent City and Ocala Lake Weir beats Pierson Taylor, the Sharks are district champions and earn an automatic playoff spot.
Pine Ridge (0-6, 0-0) at Seabreeze (1-4, 0-0): The Sandcrabs are fresh off their first win and looking for a district win. They are favored at home over the Panthers.
Sanford Seminole (5-1) at DeLand (3-2): The Bulldogs will be the underdogs against a talented Seminoles squad. DeLand will rely on their potent running attack.
Daytona Times’ top 7 football rankings
1. Mainland (4-1), 2. Flagler Palm Coast (4-3), 3. DeLand (3-2) 4. Deltona (5-1), 5. University (3-3),
6. Spruce Creek (2-3), 7. New Smyrna Beach (3-1),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.