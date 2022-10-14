Vernon Echols golf tourney set for November

L.O.V.E. Golftech, Inc.’s Vernon Echols Memorial Classic tournament weekend begins with a traditional Meet and Greet on Friday, Nov. 4. Play begins on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. Registration is available on the lovegolftech. org website until Oct. 22.
The original tournament began in 1998 when Echols wanted a way to give back to his Daytona Beach community. He decided that hosting a charity golf tournament at the LPGA International Golf Course would be the perfect opportunity.
The first L.O.V.E. Golftech, Inc. Annual Invitational Tournament attracted 32 players. Over the past 24 years, this tournament became a major event, accommodating over 200 players and their guests.
The L.O.V.E. Golftech, Inc. tournaments have helped local students through contributions supporting various youth programs. The Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center and the Boys and Girls Club have been past recipients. The tournament also awarded a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) scholarship to a Bethune-Cookman University student.
Sherri Echols-Hood, the current tournament director, states, “We continue to celebrate the legacy my father started over two decades ago, driven by his love for golf and community. These last couple of years have taken a toll on many people, and we are committed to assisting our youth in Daytona Beach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.