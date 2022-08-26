The Coke Zero 400 weekend will bring heavy traffic to Daytona Beach and Votran riders should expect potential delays, interruptions and route deviations on Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27. Additional detours may be implemented without notice when traffic becomes congested, rerouting buses to secondary roads.
Route 11A will not serve the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market, Thames Road or Fentress Boulevard Routes 18 and 19 will not serve Embry-Riddle University or the Daytona Beach International Airport; buses will use International Speedway Boulevard to and from the Volusia Mall.
Routes 10, 60, 10N and 11N, which serve the area near Daytona International Speedway, do not have planned detours, but will likely have delays.
Night service may also be impacted due to heavy traffic. Regular routing will be in effect; however, the Daytona Beach Police Department may implement traffic control patterns after the race and Route 10N may be detoured.
Votran riders are encouraged to plan trips in advance. Riders may learn more by visiting votran.org. The website provides up-to-date alerts and real-time bus tracking. It also offers downloadable information for the myStop Mobile app for real-time bus information anywhere on a smartphone.
