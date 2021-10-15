Coach Sims reflects on homecoming loss and Oct. 16 game against Prairie View A&M
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have no time to lick their wounds following a tough 20-14 loss to Mississippi Valley State University on Oct. 9, their homecoming.
The Prairie View A&M University Panthers (4-1, 3-0) come to Municipal Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. for another Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) showdown.
The Panthers also boast a powerful offensive attack.
Bethune Cookman (0-6, 0-3) can improve its chances by doing better in a few areas.
Against the Delta Devils last week, the Wildcats were on the wrong end of some critical statistical categories, including time of possession (38 minutes to 17), third down-conversion (8-of-15 to 2-of10) and penalties (8-for-64 yards to 4-for 20 yards). B-CU also missed a field goal and an extra-point attempt.
“We kind of flipped the script from previous weeks. We started fast and led at halftime, but we didn’t stop the run in the second half. We also had a few costly inopportune penalties, and we missed some kicks,” said Terry Sims, B-CU’s head football coach.
Dealing with injuries
The Wildcats are also battling some injuries to some players, including quarterback Patrick and wide receiver Marcus Riley.
“We have a few guys banged up but like always, it’s the next man up,” noted Sims.
Last week, Devin Black made his first career start at quarterback throwing for 307 yards with two scores while running for 74 for the Wildcats.
“Devin adds a few wrinkles to our offense. He didn’t play great, but he didn’t have a bad game,” said Sims.
B-CU has lost three games by one score, including two conference games.
‘Not going to give up’
To beat the Panthers, the Wildcats must play well in all three phases of the game.
“We must start fast and play through the end. We have a tendency of playing in halves. We have to start fast, finish strong, execute on offense and on defense we got to make stops,” stressed Sims.
“I think our special teams are solid. Offensively, we have to get over injuries. Defensively, we have to get those stops on third down and get off the field.”
With the season halfway over and their chances at the SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl technically gone, don’t expect B-CU to fold. They can play spoiler to other teams’ SWAC title and Celebration Bowl hopes.
Sims emphasized, “We’re not going to give up. We’re not going to quit. We are going to fight hard. We are going to coach our players up. We’re playing hard. We just have to play complete games and finish.”
Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M won’t take B-CU lightly.
“They got a team that plays hard but more importantly I know Coach Sims well and I know him personally. I know they are going to be well prepared and it’s going to be a challenge,” stated Eric Dooley, Prairie View A&M’s head coach.
“They got speed in all areas. They play great special teams with Sims being a special teams guy. They got a new guy under center who can beat you with his arm and legs. The defense is always going to be solid. We have to bring our A game.”
