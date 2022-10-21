Wildcats back on the road again after Jackson State loss

Bethune-Cookman suffered a 48-8 loss to Jackson State University at TIAA Stadium in Jacksonville on Oct. 15.
The 22,373 in attendance was the largest for the Wildcats in a game in Jacksonville.
B-CU only racked up 166 yards of total offense.
“We made too many mistakes, dropped too many passes and didn’t make the plays that we needed,” said B-CU Head Coach Terry Sims.
“When you play a football team the caliber of Jackson State, you have to make the plays that are there for you.”
JSU held the advantage 496- 166 in total offensive yardage; 272-127 in passing yards and 224- 39 in rushing yards.
The Tigers went 6-for-7 in redzone chances and their defense recorded seven sacks.
The Wildcats defense did record interceptions by Uriah Ratliff and Jerrod Pough.
Jackson State (6-0, 4-0) jumped out to a 21-0 after Shedeur Sanders hit Shane Hooks from 13-yards out with 4:10 left in the first quarter.
Bethune-Cookman (1-5, 1-2) got its only points on Jalon Jones’ four-yard pass to Kemari Averette making it a 39-8 with 14:10 to play in the fourth quarter.
Jones threw for 98 yards with a touchdown and Averett had three catches for 35 yards with a score for B-CU.
Que’Shaun Byrd added 55 yards rushing and Dylaan Lee caught three passes for 44 yards for the Wildcats.
Sanders threw for 272 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions for JSU.
Hooks had six catches for 66 yards with two scores; Dallas Daniels seven catches for 55 yards with two touchdowns and Shantee Marshall ran for 71 yards with a score for the Tigers.
B-CU was penalized eight times for 85 yards compared to four for 41 yards for JSU.
The Wildcats also went 3-for16 on third downs.
B-CU was led defensively by Ge’Mon Eaford (8 tackles), Antonio Oliver (7 tackles) and Uriah Ratliff (7 tackles, one interception).
Mississippi Valley State next
The Wildcats travel to Itta Bena, Mississippi to play the Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils (0-7, 0-4) on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.
It’s homecoming for the Delta Devils.
B-CU is actually the homecoming opponent of four teams this season.
Last year, the Delta Devils edged B-CU 20-14 in Daytona.
“We’re back but we’re back at it. We’re on the road again – actually the next two weeks,” noted Sims.
“Against MVSU, we have to protect the ball and we have to make plays, especially the plays that we’re supposed to make.”
Three weeks on the road
The Wildcats were finally home after sending the past three weeks on the road due to Hurricane Ian.
They are back on campus for the first time since Sept. 27.
B-CU has been living in Jacksonville, Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama.
“I think we’re fine. We’ve been on the road for a while. It’s been trying but our kids are resilient. We are still working,” said Sims
“I think the experience taught us about ourselves and brought us more together.”
Basketball: SWAC honors for Joe French
Bethune-Cookman’s junior guard, Joe French, was named the SWAC Preseason Player of the Year, the conference announced on its media day on Oct. 14.
French also was named to the All SWAC Pre-Season First Team.
Last year, French was fourth in the conference in scoring with 15.7 points per game. For the season he averaged 15.8 points per game leading the Wildcats.
The Wildcats men’s team was picked to finish eight in the conference.
B-CU opens the season on Nov. 7 at Iowa.
It’s their second year under the guidance of Athletic Director and Head Coach Reggie Theus.
Women’s hoops picked ninth in SWAC
Bethune-Cookman’s women hoops team was picked to finish ninth.
The Lady Wildcats will enter their second season under Head Coach Jaynell Crayton.
B-CU hosts Edward University in an exhibition game on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
They begin the regular season on Nov. 7 at Florida State University.
