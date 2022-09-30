Wildcats beat Tigers; get first win

Bethune-Cookman University topped Grambling State University 36-19 in front of 6,343 fans at Daytona Stadium on Sept. 24.
The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season and put out their highest point total of 2022
“Today was a better day. Grambling came to play. They have athletes. We still have some things to clean up. Today we made some plays when we needed too,” responded B-CU Head Coach Terry Sims.
B-CU got star players in senior tight end Kemari Averett (5 catches, 65 yards, 1TD) and senior running back, Que’Shaun Byrd (162 yards rushing) going.
“We did a good job today, especially the guys upfront on the offensive line,” stated Byrd.
Sims added, “You have to get your playmakers involved. We had everyone who was capable of making explosive plays do it today including those without the ball.”
Grambling State (1-3, 0-2) led 19-17 when Joshua Reed tackled Byrd in the end zone with 8:40 to play in the second quarter. The lead stood at halftime.
The Wildcats defense held the Tigers scoreless in the second half.
Trailing 20-19 Grambling threatened to take the lead but Garrett Urban’s 39-yard field goal was blocked by B-CU’s Jayden Loving.
‘Jalon was hot’
Bethune-Cookman (1-2, 1-0) responded and took control at 27-19 when Jalon Jones hit Kemari Averett from nine yards out and 9:22 to play.
B-CU usually plays three guys under center but stuck with Jones this game.
‘We’re going to go with the guy with the hot hand. Jalon was hot. We stuck with him. If the game dictated we play the other guys, we would have,” noted Sims.
Jones added, “It’s great getting that first win, especially in the conference. Our goals are ahead of us. I just try to be a leader on and off the field. I try to keep us together.”
The Tigers’ next three drives ended with a fumble, fourth down stop and pick six.
Darnell Deas had an 87-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 37-yard interception return touchdown. He shook off a fumble on a kick return in the second quarter.
“Coaches put us in position to make plays. We just had to execute. I was mad about fumbling but my teammates kept me focus and I was able to make one last play,” said Deas.
SWAC honor for Deas
On Monday, Deas was named the SWAC Specialist of the week.
Quaterius Hawkins threw for 287 yards with a score and two picks for Grambling.
Jones threw for 137 yards with two touchdowns and Marcus Riley had four catches for 48 yards for B-CU.
Dedrick Talbert added 67 yards rushing with a score. C.J. Russell had three catches for 73 yards and Claude Coleman five catches for 72 yards for the Tigers.
Defensively, B-CU was led Rosendo Louis (8 tackles), Reyan Blake (8 tackles) and Omari Hill-Robinson (6 tackles, 1 interception) and Deas.
GSU outgained B-CU 461- 336 in total offense, 287-137 in passing yards and 26-14 in first downs.
The Tigers turned the ball over three times resulting in 14 points for the Wildcats.
Alabama A&M up next Bethune-Cookman hits the road to face the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs on Oct. 1 in another key SWAC game for the Wildcats.
Last year ,the Bulldogs edged the Wildcats 30-27 in a Classic in Daytona. Alabama A&M is coming off a 38-25 loss to Florida A&M.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats football, schedule, stats, roster and more, visit www.bcuathletics. com.
