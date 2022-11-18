Wildcats couldn’t hold off Alcorn State

B-CU SPORTS ROUNDUP
Andrew Smith intercepted Jalon Jones and went 50-yards for a score with 4:39 left and Alcorn State handed Bethune-Cookman a 17-14 loss on Nov. 12.
It was another late heartbreaking defeat for the Wildcats.
Bethune-Cookman (2-8, 2-5) led 14- 10 after Jones’ 10-yard pass to Kemari Averett with 13:32 to play.
The Wildcats defense held the Braves to 191 total yards of offense, 35 yards passing and forced four turnovers.
The Wildcats racked up 275 yards of total offense but only 37 on the ground. They also committed five turnovers.
During Monday’s SWAC weekly coaches press conference, Head Coach Terry Sims reflected upon the game.
“It was a good game and a battle that went late into the game. It was probably our best football game of the year,” commented Sims.
“We had a few turnovers and penalties in key moments that hurt us, particularly two personal foul penalties.”
Jones threw for 228 yards with a touchdown and interception; he also ran for a score for B-CU.
Javeon Howard ran for 129 yards with a score for ASU.
Jonathan Thomas had five catches for 66 yards, Cameron Overton four catches for 57 yards and Averett four catches for 35 yards with a score for the Wildcats.
B-CU was led defensively by TreSean Smith (12 total tackles), Uriah Ratliff (11 tackles, 1 forced fumble) and Edie Walls (9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery).
Florida Classic next
The Wildcats face rival Florida A&M in the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
The Rattlers won last year’s contest 46-21, which snapped a nine-game winning streak in the series for the Wildcats.
FAMU enters the game having won eight straight.
Sims said, “I’ve been on both sides of this game. In the Florida Classic ,you can throw the records away. It’s an opportunity for our kids to put themselves on a national stage and showcase their talent.”
Lady Wildcats no match for Seminoles
The women’s basketball team fell short in its contest against Florida Atlantic University 79-62 at Moore Gymnasium on its campus on Monday.
Chanel Wilson (19 points), Morgan Beacham (13 points) and Nia Jordan (11 points) paced the Wildcats.
B-CU travels to Florida on Nov. 18 before returning home against Georgia Southern on Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.
Men’s hoops gets first win
Bethune-Cookman’s men basketball team picked up its first win of the season by taking down Florida International University 71-57 at Moore Gymnasium on Monday.
Marcus Garrett and Zion Harmon scored 19 points each for the Wildcats.
Dylan Robertson also added eight points with 10 rebounds for B-CU.
The Wildcats hosted Trinity Baptist on Wednesday.
B-CU travels to Charleston Southern on Monday, Nov. 21.
Volleyball team off to SWAC tournament
The Wildcats closed their regular season on a three-game winning streak.
B-CU downed Jackson State 3-1 on Sunday and Mississippi Valley State 3-0 on Saturday.
Alleah Dallas had seven blocks against JSU to reach 101 for the season. It’s the first time a Wildcat reached 100 blocks since 2018.
With Saturday’s win over MVSU, Head Coach Brittany Williams became the winningest coach in school history.
Her 74th career win pushed her ahead of Vanessa Cogswell.
B-CU (8-8 in the SWAC) will play in the SWAC tournament Nov. 18-21.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats face the third-seeded Grambling State Tigers (12-4) at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.
The top eight teams in the conference make the conference tournament.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University sports, visit www.bcuathletics. com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.