Wildcats couldn’t hold off Panthers; homecoming next

Bethune-Cookman was in another offensive shootout but this time fell short at Prairie View A&M University 58-48 on Oct. 29.
Down 51-48, B-CU’s Jalon Jones’ fumble was scooped up by Bryce Turner, who went 21 yards for a score to seal the game with 59 seconds to play.
The Wildcats scored a season-high 35 points in the first half and 48 for a game.
Prairie View outscored B-CU 34- 13 in the second half and 21-6 in the fourth quarter
During Monday’s weekly SWAC coaches teleconference, Head Coach Terry Sims said, “It was a good and competitive game. We went in with a great game plan and were able to do some things. Hats off to Coach Bubba McDowell and his staff for keeping his kids in the game.”
Que’Shaun Byrd ran for 156 yards with three touchdowns and Marcus Riley had nine catches for 167 yards with two scores for B-CU. Both had career days.
Jones threw for 306 yards with three scores and ran for 82 yards with a touchdown for the Wildcats.
Both teams racked up over 500 yards of total offense and were perfect in the redzone.
B-CU was 6-for-6 in redzone chances while PVAMU was 5-for-5.
Bethune-Cookman (2-6, 2-3) led 21- 7 after Byrd’s two-yard score with 2:33 to play in the first quarter.
Prairie View A&M (5-3, 4-1) took their first lead at 44-42 on Trazon Conley’s one-yard run with 13:54 remaining.
B-CU retook the lead at 48-44 on an 11-yard run by Byrd with 9:05 to play.
Conley threw for 221 yards and ran for 133 with four scores for Prairie View.
Jaden Stewart added 140 yards with two touchdowns for the Panthers.
Darryl Powell added four catches for 54 yards and Kemari Averett six catches for 48 yards with a score for B-CU.
The Panthers racked up 340 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
B-CU had 306 yards in the air and 240 on the ground.
Rosendo Louis (14 tackles) and Ge’Mon Eaford (13 tackles) led the Wildcats defensively.
Alabama State for homecoming
B-CU host Alabama State (5-3, 3-2) at Daytona Stadium on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. for homecoming and its final home game of 2022.
B-CU will honor its senior football players and cheerleaders during the game.
“We are a part of the show. We won’t participate in the activities. We’ll focus on football. We’ll stick to our routine and won’t change anything,” stated Sims.
Last year, the Hornets beat the Wildcats 38-24 in Montgomery, Alabama.
ASU also brings a good 2022 program to town.
“They have a talented team with a dynamic quarterback. Their defense is strong. Their offense manages the game through their quarterback. We’re going to have to be ready to play” added Sims.
Former B-CU standout and former assistant coach, Ryan Lewis is the Hornets defensive coordinator.
