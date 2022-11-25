Wildcats drop Classic to Rattlers; late rally falls short

Bethune-Cookman’s season ended Nov. 19 with a 41-20 loss to Florida A&M University in front of 55,257 fans at the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.
The Wildcats finished the year on a four-game losing streak and with another late heartbreaking loss.
“Things didn’t go as we wanted. We had too many mistakes with dropped balls, turnovers and a lapse on special teams,” B-CU Head Coach Terry Sims said.
Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1) led 27-7 after Xavier Smith threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Moussa with 1:01 left in the second quarter.
Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-6) got within 27-20 when Jalon Jones found Kemari Averett in the back of the end zone from two-yards out, with 14 minutes to play. The extra point was blocked.
The Rattlers would score on the ensuing drive, thanks to a fake punt.
Jalon Jones threw for 172 yards with two scores and an interception; he also ran for 61 yards and was named MVP for B-CU.
Hurt by turnovers
B-CU turned the ball over twice in the opening quarter, which led to 13 points for FAMU.
On their first possession, Jones was intercepted on a promising drive. Their second possession also ended with a fumble.
“Turnovers are always huge because they swing momentum to the other team. We also had some penalties in critical situations that did the same. You can’t do that against a good football team like that and expect to win,” Sims said.
Xavier Smith had five catches for 73 yards with a score; he also threw a touchdown pass to Jeremy Moussa to earn MVP for FAMU.
Moussa threw for 195 yards with two touchdowns in addition to his touchdown catch for the Rattlers.
Averett had four catches for 46 yards with a score, Marcus Riley six catches for 46 yards and Daveno Ellington two catches for 40 yards for the Wildcats.
Que’Shaun Byrd also ran for 39 yards with a score for B-CU.
David Mangio added five catches for 78 yards while McCloud ran for 26 yards with two scores along with three catches for 26 yards for FAMU.
The Wildcats were led defensively by Rosendo Louis (6 total tackles), Ge’Mon Eaford (5 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss) and Joshua Thornhill (5 total tackles) and DeVuntray Hampton (1 sack).
B-CU held the edge on rushing yards (107-30) in first downs (21-17), and time of possession (35:05-24:55).
The Wildcats were also 3-for-3 in the red zone.
Fighting stormy weather
In addition, Bethune-Cookman faced much adversity. They were displaced for three consecutive weeks due to Hurricane Ian.
They spent a week in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee and Jacksonville, Florida during that span.
They also spent four days in Mississippi the week they played Alcorn State due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
Sims emphasized, “We won’t use it as an excuse. It was tough. I am proud of the resiliency of this team. I am proud to see that the men and women involved in our program didn’t quit.”
Now preparations for a successful 2023 campaign begin.
Sims stressed, “We will get better. We will learn to finish.”
B-CU season ends in SWAC tournament
The Lady Wildcats’ volleyball season ended with a 3-0 loss to SWAC tournament champion and rival Florida A&M in the SWAC tournament semifinals on Nov. 19.
Madison Coats (4 kills), Alleah Davis (4 blocks) and Mecca Freeman (9 digs, 6 assists) led the way for B-CU.
Niara Hightower and Jasmine Moore each had 12 kills while Alleah Dallas delivered match point as Bethune-Cookman rallied for a 3-2 (15-25,25-19,23-25, 25-23, 15-10) upset of Grambling State in the quarterfinals on Nov. 18.
B-CU went 9-21 overall and 8-8 in the SWAC. They were the sixth seed for the eight team SWAC tournament.
Women’s basketball: Lady Wildcats fall to Gators
Bethune-Cookman (0-3) played tough in an 82-73 loss to the Florida Gators on Nov. 18.
Chanel Wilson dropped 34 points, D’Shantae Edwards had 14 points and O’Mariyah Tucker posted nine points with six rebounds for the Wildcats.
B-CU hosted Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m., which was after deadline. They travel to Jacksonville University on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.
B-CU men’s hoops first gets win The Wildcats played the Charleston Southern on Monday.
Zion Harmon (15 points), Kevin Davis (13 points), Joe French (11 points), Marcus Garrett (10 points, 10 rebounds), Dylan Robertson (10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks) and Elijah Hulesewe (10 points) helped the Wildcats beat Trinity Baptist College on Nov. 16.
B-CU (2-2) faces Idaho on Nov. 26 and Northwestern State and Nov. 27 next.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.