Wildcats earns 10 top-10 finishes at South Florida Invitational

Ten Wildcats earned top-ten finishes in the South Florida Invitational last weekend in Tampa. Nathan Metelus took home first in the men’s 400 meter with a season-best 46.68. Guy Bond’s strong season continued as he finished second in the men’s high jump with a 6’ 11.5.”
Other top five finishes included Jermaine Dyges in the 100 meter, Isaiah Vertus in the 400 meter, DaMauri Little in the 1500 meter, Da’Quon King in the 400 meter hurdles, Emmanuel Corral in the 3000 meter steeplechase, and Kimani Richards in the Long Jump.
B-CU also grabbed topfive finishes in the men’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays. For the women, Taisha Benjamin finished sixth with a 12:43.43 in the 3000 meter hurdles.
Visit www.bcuathletics.com for the complete list.
The Wildcats will next compete at South Carolina on Saturday, April 22.
