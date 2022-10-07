Wildcats fall to Alabama; Tennessee State next

Bethune-Cookman fell short at Alabama A&M 35-27 in a tough game on Oct. 1.
Jalon Jones threw for 353 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 55 yards with a score for B-CU.
Que’Shaun Byrd also had two rushing scores for the Wildcats.
Alabama A&M (1-4, 1-1) had a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
During Monday’s SWAC media teleconference, Sims reflected upon the game.
“They (A&M) started well, showed up and played a solid game. We didn’t play to our potential but we can’t take it away from them. They made some plays,” said Sims.
Bethune-Cookman (1-3, 1-1) tied the game at 14 after Byrd’s eight-yard score with 2:17 to play in the second quarter.
Alabama racked up 285 yards on the ground compared to 85 for B-CU.
The Bulldogs also held the advantage in first downs 27-21.
The Wildcats held the advantage in the air at 364- 204.
B-CU also turned the ball over twice compared to AAMU turning it over once.
Kemari Averett had four catches for 83 yards; Dylaan Lee had five catches for 71 yards and Corey Reed had four catches for 64 yards for B-CU.
Daveno Ellington added five catches for 63 yards; Darryl Powell four catches for 47 yards and Marcus Riley had a touchdown catch for the Wildcats.
Defensively, B-CU was led by Rosendo Louis (11 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss) and Amarie Jones (10 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble).
Oct. 8 Nashville game
The Wildcats must regroup. They face the Tennessee State University Tigers (0-5) in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. The game airs on ESPN+
The Tigers lead the all-time series 8-2 having won the previous two contests in 2018 and 2016.
The Wildcats last win was a 13-9 victory in 2016.
TSU is coached by Eddie George a retired NFL star.
Sims stated, “They are a talented football team. They play hard. They play together. We have our work cut out for us. We must play well in all three phases of the game.”
Hurricane Ian impact
The Wildcats are dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ian.
The storm evacuated B-CU’s campus on Sept. 25 and online learning on Sept. 26.
The campus also sustained some significant damage.
As of Tuesday night, parts of the campus were still without power including dorms, offices and classrooms.
The football team spent most of last week in Alabama.
Players and coaches have families that have been affected by the storm.
“We’re doing all we can to keep the players spirits up. We, of course, pray. We allow time for them to have Facetime and call family,” expressed Sims.
“Many of their families have been impacted by the storm and, of course, we have remote learning to keep them going in the classroom.”
The Wildcats are practicing at Vanderbilt University and having meals at Lipscomb University both are also in Nashville.
“We thank both of those universities,” noted Sims.
