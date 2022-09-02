Wildcats football team ready to roar in 2022

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats began their 2022 season on Sept. 3. Coming off a disappointing 2021 season, Bethune-Cookman is hungry for success. Here is a look at the 2022 Wildcats.
Head Coach: Terry Sims, seventh season, 36-30 overall, 29-18 in conference play
2021 team record: 2-9, overall; 2-6 in SWAC (Southwest Athletic Conference)
Key losses: QB Devin Black (970 passing yards, 9 TDs;); QB Patrick Shannon (1,360 passing yards, 10 TDs; 254 rushing yards, 1 TD); LB Untareo Johnson (101 ttkl, 5.5 tfl), DB Tekeven Thomas (72 ttkl, 8 tfl, 2 sacks, 1 interception); DL Tony Bowman (40 ttkl, 6 tfl, 3.5 sacks); OL Nicholas Roos; OL Jamal Savage.
Key returners: RB Que’Shaun Byrd, (618 rushing yards, 5 TDs, 1 kick return TD); RB Jimmie Robinson III, (6 rushing TDs); TE Kemari Averett, (52 rec, 888 yards, 10 TDs); WR Darryl Powell, (22 rec, 471 yards, 2 TDs); WR Dylan Lee, (13 rec, 185 yards, 2 TDs); OL Arelious Dunn; CB Omari Hill-Robinson, (36ttkl, 4int); Caleb Sutherland, safety, (74 ttkl, 8.5tfl, 4.5 sacks, 1int); Uriah Ratliff, safety, (31tkl); DL Judas McKenzie, (38 ttkl, 6 tfl, 2 sacks); DB/KR Darnell Deas, (476 kick return yards 2TDs).
Key newcomers: QB Jalon Jones, Junior, Mississippi Delta College; QB Walter Simmons, Sophomore, East Carolina; WR Cory Reed, Senior, Jackson State; OL Desmond Daniels, Sophomore, Louisville; DB Reyon Blake, Sophomore, UConn; DB Antonio Oliver, Senior, New Mexico State; DB Montae Maxwell, Sophomore, Georgia Southern.
Strengths: Running game; secondary, kicking game
Areas need improvement: Defensive line
Outlook: The Wildcats are eager to prove that 2021 was a fluke. Bethune-Cookman returns plenty of key guys and talent. They look strong and deep at receiver, running back and defensive back. All-American tight end Kamari Averett, highly touted defensive back Omari-Hill Robinson, kick returner and running back Que’Shaun Byrd are just a few standouts.
The Wildcats also have transfers that can help them in all areas. It remains to be seen who will be the starting quarterback between Jalon Jones, Walter Simmons and Tyrone Franklin. But don’t be surprised if two or three play. I’d guess between Simmons and Jones.
B-CU was picked to finish fifth in the SWAC East Division. If the Wildcats can pick up early wins against South Carolina State and Grambling, it will show that they’re moving in the right direction. Look for B-CU to be improved. It remains to be seen if they will compete for the SWAC East title and conference championship.
Q&A with coach Sims
Butler: How does going 2-9 last year motivate this year’s team to be successful?
Sims: You never look to go 2-9. We’re not happy about it. We just can’t let last year affect this year. We just have to focus on playing each and every game one at a time.
Butler: You are scheduled for four teams’ homecoming games. Is that disrespect or are people not just expecting much out of your squad?
Sims: We just look at it as a football game. We have to play it whether its homecoming or any other game. That is what teams do. They find the teams with the worst records and schedule them for homecoming. It doesn’t concern me.
Butler: This is the second season playing in the SWAC. Does that help you guys in any way?
Sims: The biggest thing for us is just learning to travel in the SWAC. We’ve always played a SWAC team every year. I think we’ll have more familiarity.
Butler: The out-of-conference portion of the schedule looks tough. How does that help you for conference play?
Sims: Anytime you can play good teams are great. Playing Miami allows you to play fast. We’re excited about that. We are excited about playing both South Carolina State and Tennessee State. I don’t believe in just playing the sure win, cake games. We want to be competitive and play teams that will test us.
Butler: Who will be starting quarterback? Jalon Jones, Walter Simmons III or Tyrone Franklin? Will we see rotating quarterbacks like in years past?
Sims: Talk to me on Saturday right around kick off and I’ll let you know.
Butler: What will people see when they come and see Bethune-Cookman play football?
Sims: We will be a hard-nose, tough and fast team that plays the right way.
For more on B-CU Wildcats’ football, schedule, stats, roster and more, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
FOOTBALL ABBREVIATION KEY
QB-quarterback
RB-running back
WR-wide receiver
TE-tight end
KR-kick returner
OL-offensive lineman
OT-offensive tackle
DL-defensive lineman
LB-linebacker
DB-defensive back
CB-cornerback
S-safety
rec-reception
TD-touchdown
ttkl-total tackles
tfl-tackles for loss
sacks-sacks
int-interception
