Wildcats gets their first win; Miami and Jackson State next

Bethune-Cookman topped Savannah State 31-6 at Daytona Stadium on Sept. 9 for their first win of the season and first win for Head Coach Raymond Woodie, Jr.
The Wildcats offense racked up 387 yards of total offense and was 5-for-10 on third down while their defense held the Tigers to 273 total yards, forced two turnovers and didn’t allow a touchdown.
Back-up quarterback Luke Sprague threw for 223 yards with two touchdown passes to Decarri-Allen Jonson (6 catches, 49 yards) for B-CU.
Sprague’s performance earned him B-CU Athletics Male Athlete of the Week.
Jouvensley Bazil ran for 64 yards with two scores; Tink Boyd caught two passes for 68 yards and Daverno Ellington had six catches for 64 yards for the Wildcats.
During Monday’s weekly SWAC press conference, Woodie revisited the game.
Woodie stated, “We’re proud of the guys for going out and executing the game plan. We can, of course, improve but we’re glad to get a win in our home opener.”
Tough schedule ahead
The Wildcats have a short week; they were to play at the #22 University of Miami in Miami Gardens on Thursday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. The game airs live on the ACC Network and The Cat Eye Network (radio & YouTube).
“We must go in and do things the right way. We want to win. We must play sound football. We must do the basics and fundamentals. It’s a short week. There is no time to put in lot of things,” Woodie said.
B-CU is still in a tough stretch of their schedule. After the Miami game, they’ll shift to focus to conference play.
The Wildcats will next play at two-time SWAC champion Jackson State (Sept. 23) and at Alabama State on (Sept. 30) before returning home for homecoming against Texas Southern (Oct. 14). They also host SWAC Western Division favorite Southern (Oct. 21) in Jacksonville.
The Cats look good on defense. Their offense and special teams are a work in progress.
B-CU also could decide on the starting quarterback battle between Walter Simmons and Sprague. Sprague can sling it. Simmons makes plays with his legs.
For more on the Wildcats football team, news, stats, roster, schedule and other sports, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.