Zion Harmon, Kevin Davis and Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Jr. each scored 14 points apiece to help Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M 67-59 in the conference opener for both teams on Monday.
Joe French added 12 points for B-CU.
B-CU (5-9, 1-0) plays at Grambling on Jan. 7 and at Southern on Jan. 9 before coming home to face Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 14.
