Wildcats improving; want to find groove down the stretch

It’s been a wild and unusual season for the Bethune-Cookman University men’s basketball team.
Despite their 6-17 overall and 4-7 conference record, the Wildcats seem to see some light at the end of the tunnel.
The Wildcats’ comeback bid fell short 66-63 against Texas Southern on Monday. They beat Prairie View A&M 68-67 on Saturday.
B-CU is a defensive team that continues to improve.
“We are a lot better than when we started. I think we’ve gained an enormous amount of confidence. They’ve learned a lot. We’re a pretty solid defensive team,” said Athletic Director Reggie Theus, also the men’s head coach.
Theus is a former NBA All-Star who spent 13 years in the league and scored more than 19,000 points. This is his first season at B-CU.
The Wildcats’ lack depth and size with two big men on roster and one injured.
“We really haven’t been together for a long time to build that comradery and cohesion. Our guys play different positions. They are doing things they haven’t been asked before,” said Theus.
Some key players
B-CU has a bonafide scorer in sophomore guard Joe French (15.8 ppg).
Senior center Dylan Robertson (8.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.5 bpg) and junior guard Marcus Garrett (11.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.4 apg) are key players and team captains.
“I am here to rebound and protect the paint. I try to help the team whatever way that I can, especially on defense. I am the last line of defense. I see everything,” responded Roberson.
Garrett related, “I am here to be the energy guy and to be vocal. I think that helps us a lot.”
Theus also weighed in on his players.
“Dylan and Marcus are two of my favorite players that I have ever coached. Marcus pushes his talent to the limits. Dylan capitalizes on his athleticism. They are both great leaders,” expressed Theus.
“Joe (French) is young and a major shooter that can shoot with anybody. He is also working at getting better on the defensive end.”
Senior guard Kevin Davis (13 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.9 bpg) has also played well.
Junior guards Collins Joseph (5.8 ppg) and Damani McEntyre (5.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg. 2.3 spg), freshman guard Mikey West (4.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.4 apg) and graduate guard/forward Jakolby Long (4.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg) are rotational players.
COVID-19 challenge
Another challenge that the team has dealt with is the coronavirus pandemic, which canceled all of last season. They are the only team in the SWAC not to play last year.
“It was a humbling experience. It taught us not to take the game for granted and to give it your all. You never know when it will be your last time playing. We are trying to stay hungry and ready,” said Roberson.
Theus shared, “Everyone in the conference played last year except us. Our team is entirely new, but I am proud of our guys for the work that they have done.”
This is also their first year with the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC), and Theus didn’t come in until August.
With seven games remaining, including two at home. The Wildcats are playing to get in the SWAC tournament and win it. The top eight teams make the conference tournament and B-CU is currently eight. The tournament champion gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
“I tell my guys that winning is a learned process. We are learning and we must continue to learn how to win. We’ve got to come together, play team ball and everyone must step up,” Theus stated.
Garret agreed, “We just have to focus on the task at hand, continue to work, put things together and we’ll be OK.”
‘A learning experience’
Despite what happens, Theus knows this group is special.
“I walk in the gym every day and I like coaching my players. They want to be good. They desire to be better. They believe in themselves and us coaches,” Theus said.
The players also weighed in on this year’s squad and playing for Theus.
“It’s a humbling experience. Coach Theus played in the NBA a long time. He has experience and connections. It’s great playing for a coach with his experience and connections. He has been where I want to be and where I am trying to make it,” said Roberson.
Garrett added, “It’s a learning experience. Everything is new. We are starting to get comfortable with each other. We take it day by day. We’ll always remember these days.”
For more on the Wildcats, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
