Wildcats leads SWAC East; gets Top 25 votes

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats baseball team remains atop the SWAC East Division with an 11-2 conference mark.
B-CU is just ahead of Alabama State and Florida A&M; both are 12-3 in the conference.
The Wildcats swept Mississippi Valley State in three games from April 14-16.
“We’re in first place but we still have work to do. We’re going to get everyone’s best every weekend. Our guys are up for the challenge. We must stay focused and get better. There is still a lot of baseball left in the SWAC,” said Jonathan Hernandez, Bethune-Cookman’s head baseball coach.
In the series, the Wildcats outscored the Delta Devils 38-12 and out hit them 38-22.
Hyland Hall (7-for-14, 6R, 8RBI); Robert Moya (5-for-14, 4R, 2RBI); Irvin Escobar (2-for-5, 4RBI, 3R), Manny Souffrain (3-for-5, 4RBI game) were some of the standouts for B-CU against MVSU.
B-CU received votes in the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Top 25 poll on Monday.
National poll votes
It’s the first time, they’ve received Top 25 votes in a national poll since 2017, when the Wildcats finished 30th in the nation according to the end of the season poll.
“It is a credit to what we’re continuing at Bethune-Cookman. Our guys have worked hard all season and were going to continue to build as we head towards the SWAC tournament. I’m excited to see what this team is capable of as we finish the regular season,” expressed Hernandez.
B-CU’s Nolan Santos was named SWAC Pitcher of the Week. Against MVSU, he went 1-0 with 13 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. It’s his third time receiving the honor this season.
The Wildcats have battled on a long road trip and bad weather in recent weeks.
Hernandez said, “We were able to stay focused despite the weather. This is a tough-minded group of student athletes. It’s a tough stretch of 18 road games but I want our guys to continue to come together and compete in tough environments.”
Santos (3-2, 3.29ERA, 81SO, 52IP) leads the Wildcats on the mound while Gonzalez (4-0. 2/73ERA, 5saves) shines out the bullpen.
Hall (.364BA, 4HR, 30RBI, 44H, 32R) and Moya (.335BA, 5HR, 26RBI) paced the offense but Garrett Chun (.306BA, 11RBI, 38H, 29R); Luis Terro (.341BA, 17RBI, 42H); Boris Bena (.270BA, 3HR, 26RBI); Escobar (.308BA, 2HR, 14RBI); Garcia (.288BA, 1HR,19RBI) and Souffrain (.259BA, 3HR, 13RBI) are capable contributors
B-CU (20-15) lost to the #16 Miami Hurricanes 12-6 on Tuesday.
The Cats play at Alabama State from April 21-23 and at Jackson State April 28-30.
“We just need to stay focused one game at a time. We must control what we can and trust the process. Also, going into the second half of the conference season our team needs to continue to grow, develop and take care of business down the stretch,” added Hernandez.
Travel and weather challenges for B-CU softball team
The Wildcats dropped two of three games at Jackson State from April 14-17.
With a 11-7 conference mark, B-CU trails Alabama State (12-5) and remains in a tight race with them and Florida A&M (10-5).
“I don’t really focus on the standings and don’t want to think about them. We have two full conference series left. We must take care of ourselves and our own process and the seedings will work out the way it’s supposed to,” responded Laura Watten, B-CU’s head softball coach.
In the series with JSU, the Wildcats took the first game but dropped both games of a double header on Monday.
The double header was played due to inclement weather postponing games on Friday and Saturday.
It was the second week that bad weather delayed games. The previous week saw B-CU’s games at Mississippi Valley State also pushed back days later.
“To be honest, the travel challenges within the SWAC scheduling us to our two furthest series of games on back-to-back weekends was going to be physically and emotionally challenging,” commented Watten.
“Adding the weather delays and the fact that neither JSU nor MVSU had adequate drainage for the amount of rain that came put us on day-to-day hold and forced us on the road for 12 days.”
The delays also gave the team some logistical challenges.
Watten noted, “At this point, it’s important to have a consistent routine. We struggled to keep that shuffling between three different hotels and so many other logistics which were out of our control.”
B-CU is led by pitcher Halyne Gonzalez (11-11, .319ERA, 11CG, 152SO); outfielder Hayle Parks (.285BA, 10RBI, 35H, 19R, 16SB); infielder Desirea Martinez (.303BA, 3HR, 22RBI, 33H) and outfielder Essence Gibbs (.272BA, 7RBI, 16SB, 25H).
They’ll also need Samantha Kelly (.271BA, 1HR, 10RBI), Carrington Robinson (.262BA, 14SB), Kallie Earlington (1HR, 7RBI), Ciera Clark (.311BA, 2HR, 7RBI) and others to play pivotal roles.
The Wildcats have two conference series (six games) remaining this season.
They return home to host rival Florida A&M on April 21-23 in their finale home, then play at Alabama A&M on April 28-30 before the SWAC tournament in Gulfport, Mississippi on May 9-13.
Watten added, “We need to focus on us. One day at a time, one game at a time and stay committed to controlling what we can control.”
