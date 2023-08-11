Wildcats look to answer questions in fall camp

A new era of football has begun at Bethune-Cookman University.
The Wildcats began fall camp for the 2023 season on Aug. 2.
Not much is expected out of Bethune-Cookman this season after back-to-back 2-9 seasons; they were picked to finish last in the SWAC East Division this pre-season.
After practice at Daytona Stadium on Monday afternoon, first year, Head Coach Raymond Woodie Jr. sees some progression as he begins rebuilding the program.
“We got 106 players that come every day and give you what you’re looking for. That is 1 percent better each day. I like what I’ve seen so far. We have a lot of young guys. They are understanding how we do things. Doing things the right way is the only way,” Woodie said.
In the spring, senior defensive back Omari Hill-Robinson and senior running back Jimmie Robinson III were among the standouts. Hill-Robinson and junior/kick returner Darnell Deas were named AllSWAC Pre-Season First Team. Both had those honors postseason in 2022. Hill-Robinson and Deas are also garnering pre-season All-American honors.
Although Woodie wouldn’t go into detail on personnel, scheme or standouts, he says competition is everywhere.
Woodie admitted, “All positions have battles right now. We brought guys in to take the guys job that they thought they had in the spring from o-lineto d-line to receivers, linebackers, quarterback and all.
“We don’t have any starters right now. We’ll see who’ll be No. 1 or No. 2 at each spot come the final week. We grade every day. Every day is competitive. Our organizational chart moves daily.”
Quarterback and offensive linemen
One positional battle that Wildcat Nation is interested in is quarterback. B-CU only returns Walter Simmons III and Dominiq Ponder as quarterbacks from the spring. Simmons is the only one who played last year. Transfers Luke Sprague and Cam’Ron Ransom are also vying for the job.
“We bring back two guys and bring in a couple of other guys. The guys from the spring know the system but the new guys are learning. Once they learn it, they will be highly competitive,” noted Woodie.
One area that Woodie has attempted to address is the offensive line, which was thin when he took over the program.
“We had six offensive linemen in the spring; now we have 14 now. That is a good group. The thing coming to the team after signing day and seeing what we had, it was up to us to evaluate and fill the holes,” responded Woodie.
“I think the coaches did a great job going out and getting guys who will be competitors. IF not on the first team, they’ll be some solid backups.”
‘We want tempo’
The Wildcats also have some transfers to shore up the talent and depth.
Woodie said, “All of them are trying to understand our way. Coming into the first week of practice, it is the first time those guys are flying around and moving around. Many come in with different techniques which they learned from previous coaching. We’re evaluating all of them. In my eyes right now, all those guys are the same.”
In addition to avoiding injury, getting the players to buy in is the goal and challenge.
Woodie emphasized, “We must have to understand that what we do and how we do it is fast. We want to play smart, fast, physical and aggressive. We want tempo. It is hot out here. We got to show up and work on every play, every day.
“You must compete and get better. It’s the mindset. We must get the guys to understand the past is the past. This is a new narrative. If you keep working on the basics and the fundamentals then they’ll be where we want them to be’’ he added
The Wildcats open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Football Bowl Division opponent Memphis. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, football news, stats, scores and schedule, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
