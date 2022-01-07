Wildcats open SWAC play with win over rival Rattlers

Bethune-Cookman University men’s basketball programs opened the new year and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) era with a 66-59 win over archrival Florida A&M University (FAMU) at Moore’s Gymnasium in Daytona Beach on Monday night.
Kevin Davis led the Wildcats with 26 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.
Bethune-Cookman (3-9, 1-0) was outshot (42% to 3 %) and out rebounded (42-37) by Florida A&M (2-10, 0-1).
“You win with defense. I thought our guys did a good job defensively shutting them down. I thought Demani McEntire did a good job on their best player,” said B-CU’s head basketball coach, Reggie Theus.
Collins Joseph added 14 points for B-CU.
M.J. Randolph led FAMU with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams struggled from three-point range. FAMU was 2-for-12 and B-CU went 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.
Theus added, “It’s a rivalry that got a lot of legs. We do everything we can to keep it going. Their a well-coached team. We feel great about beating them. I feel better about beating them for my first conference victory.”
Game rescheduled
B-CU’s game at Florida International University in Miami was originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 19.
The game was rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan 5, at 1 p.m. which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
The game was rescheduled in an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.
The Wildcats return to conference action on Jan. 8 when they host Grambling State at 4:30 p.m. They also host Southern University on Jan 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Rattlers edge Lady Wildcats
TheLady Wildcats suffered a heart breaking 70-68 loss to Florida A&M’s Lady Rattlers in the SWAC debut for both squads on Monday.
FAMU’s Malesha Bell hit the game-winning shot as time expired. “We’ve got to be a little bit more poised.
We’re young and we have to learn how to finish the game,” said B-CU Coach Janell Crayton.
Florida A&M (1-11, 1-0) outscored Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 0-1) 24-14 in the fourth quarter.
Morgan Beacham and Kayla White each had 15 points apiece for B-CU.
Taylor Williams added 14 points and Tania White 10 points for the Wildcats.
“Tania showed a lot of leadership. She was on a roll,” said Crayton. “Kayla was defending and was on fire.”
FAMU dominated B-CU on the boards (rebounds) by a 42-22 margin.
Dylan Horton had 22 points and Anisja Harris 21 points for the Rattlers.
B-CU hosts Grambling State on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. and Southern University on Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Softball releases schedule
The Wildcats softball team is gearing up for its 2022. They return to action after the entire 2021 campaign and half of 2020 were axed due to COVID-19.
B-CU has 48 games, including four tournaments featuring several squads that made the NCAA tournament in 2021.
It’s also their first season as a member of the SWAC.
The Wildcats open the season in the Florida Atlantic University Invitational from Feb. 11 through Feb. 13.
Their home opener is March 8 against Tennessee State University.
They begin SWAC play March 11-12 at Jackson State University.
Baseball releases schedule too
Bethune-Cookman’s baseball team will also return to action in 2022 with 55 games after all of the 2021 season and most of 2020 were cut due to the coronavirus.
The Wildcats will also be playing their first season as a member of the SWAC. B-CU has 19 home games at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
They open the season with a three-game series against Youngstown State on Feb. 18 through Feb. 20.
SWAC play begins with a three-game series against Jackson State at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on March 18-20.
For a complete schedule of BCU games, visit www.bcuathletics.com/
