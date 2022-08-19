Wildcats preparing for upcoming football season

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats wrapped up its football camp last week and is now having a regular practice schedule.
The team spent the last two weeks practicing and conditioning at New Smyrna Beach Airport Stadium.
Head Coach Terry Sims, who is in his eight-year leading the program ,has learned a thing about this squad.
“Our guys are hungry. They are ready to go. We got to look at a lot of the new guys we have coming in. They are buying into what we are doing,” Sims said.
“With the all the old guys coming back, we have a lot of carryover from the spring and last season. I’m pleased to see the how locked in the guys are.”
Some key players
B-CU also have some competitive position battles going on, including at quarterback.
Sophomore Tyrone Franklin, junior Jalon Jones and freshman Walter Simmons III are in the mix.
Jones played at Jackson State in the spring of 2021 and spent a year at Florida. Simmons was at East Carolina last year.
“We have three guys battling under center trying to find their way. All three of them are doing a great job,” noted Sims.
The defensive secondary also has competitive position battles.
Junior Omari Hill-Robinson is a preseason BoxToRow All-American and All SWAC First Team Selection.
He returns along with juniors Caleb Sutherland, Uriah Ratliff and Crishun Jackson. Newcomer TreSean Smith, who transferred from the University of Louisville, could also be in the mix.
‘Like family’
Sims added, “We have a great battle in the secondary as well. We have a lot of guys back and we’ve brought some guys in.”
Heading into 2022 camp was different and easier than 2021. B-CU didn’t have a 2020 fall or spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 squad didn’t get together until August.
“It’s a huge difference. Not having a team for 20 months, then having to play a football season with just three weeks of preparation is tough. We had our guys this spring and summer. Now you get not just guys buying in but some chemistry and familiarity,” expressed Sims
“The players now have been around the coaches but you get timing, rhythm and pushing. Having your team together brings unity. We call ourselves a family now being around each other they feel more like family.”
SWAC experience
After going 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the SWAC in 2021, not much love is being shelled out toward B-CU. The Wildcats were picked to finish fifth in the SWAC east division.
However, Sims believes having played a season in the conference and more familiarity than a year ago could be beneficial.
“I think it will help a lot. We used to play a SWAC team every year but having a full season in the conference under our belt will help,” Sims stated.
“There are great football teams in the SWAC just as the MEAC. I think now we’re able to know the travel, venues and programs. We had a lot of things we had to get used to from 2021 that will carry over to 2022,’’ he added.
For the next three weeks, the Wildcats will continue to get ready to play.
They open the season at the University of Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 3.
Sims emphasized, “We’ll just continue to work and improve. We have to continue to believe in each other and we’ll be fine.”
For more information, visit www. bcuathletics.com.
