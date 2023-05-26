Wildcats seek first SWAC tourney title and first NCAA Tournament since 2017

Bethune-Cookman (29-25) closed out the regular season taking two of three games from Jackson State (24-25) at Jackie Robinson Ballpark from May 18-20.
The Wildcats (20-9 in SWAC East) finished second in the SWAC East Division and earned the division’s number two seed for the SWAC tournament, which is being played at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta from May 24-28.
B-CU opened the double elimination tournament against Southern, the third seed from the West Division on Wednesday, which was after the Daytona Times’ print deadline.
The “Diamond Cats” enter the tournament having won eight of their last 11.
“I think it does feel good going in after having strung out some wins. We have guys back healthy. We must continue playing clean baseball, timely hitting and pitch well to have success,” said Jonathan Hernandez, B-CU’s head baseball coach.
The Wildcats are in bracket B with Grambling, Southern and Jackson State.
Alabama State, Florida A&M, Texas Southern and Prairie View are in Bracket A.
“This conference is very competitive. The brackets are competitive, regardless of which side you’re on. Coaches in the SWAC do a really good job of recruiting and developing players. We must compete and play our brand of baseball,” expressed Hernandez.
On the mound, Nolan Santos (7-3, 3.43ERA, 124SO, 84IP) and Daniel Gavira (5- 3, 3.70ERA) lead the rotation while Joan Gonzalez (4-2, 3.61ERA, 7 saves) and Dale Michaud (3-1, 3.66ERA) hold down bullpen for the Wildcats.
Santos broke the school’s single season strikeout record with 124, a record he set last season at 113. He was also second in strikeouts in all of college baseball.
Hyland Hall (.364BA, 4HR, 45RBI, 71H, 51R), Robert Moya (.317, 8HR, 46RBI, 47R, 59H) and Luis Tuero (.346BA, 23RBI, 62H) pace Wildcats offense.
They’ll need Garrett Chun (.311BA, 16RBI, 56H, 47R), Boris Pena (.295BA, 4HR, 36RBI), Jeremy Garcia (.253, 1HR, 28RBI), Irvin Escobar (.295, 3HR, 24RBI), Colton Olasin (.318BA, 1HR, 18RBI), Manny Souffrain (.298BA, 3HR, 27RBI); Jorge Braceras (.323, 1HR, 17RBI) and company to come up big.
The Wildcats are looking for their first conference tournament title and first NCAA tournament trip since 2017.
“We must do a really good job of applying pressure on opposing defense in order to have wins in the tournament it comes down to pitching and defense with timely hitting and executing,” emphasized Hernandez.
“We believe we have a team capable of winning this tournament. We must go out and play our style of baseball and focus on the task at hand each day in Atlanta.”
