Wildcats’ softball team shifts focus to conference play

It has been a tough start to the 2023 season for the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats’ softball team; however, they are right where they want to be.
Despite their 4-19 record, the Wildcats are off to a good start in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with a 2-1 conference record after taking a series from Alabama A&M University Bulldogs.
B-CU shut out AAMU (10-9, 1-2) 8-0 at Sunnyland Park on Sunday, March 12 to take the series two games to one.
A day earlier, AAMU stole a 3-2 victory while the day before that, the Wildcats also shut out the Bulldogs 9-0.
“We learned a lot more about ourselves this weekend. We’re trying to find our groove. I think today and Friday that we followed and executed our game plan and things went well,” said Coach Laura Watten on March 12.
“When we stick with our game plan, things go well. We're trying to focus on one pitch at a time.”
A tough non-conference schedule saw the Wildcats battle but struggle. Some of those losses were to teams like powerhouses Mississippi State, ranked # 23 and Washington who was ranked #8 in the nation at the time.
“We’ve had a tough non-conference schedule. We haven’t been as successful as I wanted to be, but we have really worked hard. We’ve seen the best in the country now we have to let it work for us,” noted Watten.
Some key players
B-CU has seen some good play out of those who they’ve expected and there have also been some surprises.
Sophomore pitcher Halyne Gonzalez (3- 9, 3.39ERA, 7CG 71SO) has anchored the team in the circle.
In 14 innings pitched against Alabama A&M, she picked up two wins and didn’t give up a run.
“She has really stepped and carried us in the circle. She’s been great,” said Watten.
B-CU is still high on freshman catcher/ infielder Kallie Earlington (1HR, 5RBI).
“I think she is getting stronger and better. She didn’t play with us in the fall. She’ll keep growing and get better mentally, which would help make an impact on our team,” said Watten.
Fifth year seniors, shortstop Kayla Traylor (9H, 3RBI) and Carrington Robinson (.241BA, 13H, 13SB, 3RBI), are picking things up.
“Traylor has been great defensively at short and wherever I have put her in the lineup she’s done her job. Carrington has made some adjustments and really came through this weekend,” added Watten.
Senior outfielder Haley Parks (.292BA, 4RBI, 8R, 19H, 4SB) is also making noise.
“Parks has really stepped up and really started to turn it on. It’s been really good to see. We need our upper classmen to lead. They have the experience,” stated Watten.
Sophomore infielder Desirae Martinez (.271BA, 1HR, 7RBI, 7R, 16H) has also been one of better hitters early this season.
All those players as well as others played mostly well over the weekend.
SWAC Division win in sight
From the rest of the season, most games are on weekends against SWAC foes.
The Wildcats’ goals of winning the SWAC East Division and the conference tournament are within sight.
Last season, the Wildcats won the SWAC East Division but in this year’s pre-season polls, they were picked to finish third behind Alabama State and Jackson State.
“Conference play is different because we focus on scouting one opponent instead of up to five. The biggest thing in conference games is our energy, staying together, communicating and taking it one pitch at a time,” emphasized Watten.
“It’s a dog fight. It doesn’t matter what you’re walking in with as of records and stats. We’ve had a tough non-conference schedule. We’ve seen the best in the country. We’ve put in the work, now we must let it work for us.”
B-CU travels to Tallahassee to face Florida A&M (9-10, 3-0) March 17-19, then return home for a double header with Florida Atlantic on March 21 before hosting SWAC foe Jackson State March 24-26.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
