Wildcats take down Grambling; keep SWAC tournament hopes alive

GRAMBLING, LA. – The men’s basketball at Bethune-Cookman University saved some weekend magic for Monday as they took down Grambling State on the road, 69-63, to keep their chances alive for the upcoming SWAC tournament.
How it happened
It was a back-and-forth game in the first half. Neither team led by more than six at any point. The Wildcats (9-20, 7-10 SWAC) started strong, leading 18- 11 ten minutes into the first half after a pair of free throws from Jonathan Bolden. Grambling kept things close, tying things up at 23-23 with two minutes left in the half, but B-CU entered the break leading by six.
Grambling State (11-17, 9-7 SWAC) quickly tied things up out of the break at 36-36 after a pair of Wildcat turnovers, and proceeded to ride a 20-5 run to an 11 point lead with 12 minutes remaining in the contest.
It took no time for the Wildcats to respond with a 18-1 run of their own to take a 55-49 lead six minutes later – B-CU never trailed again. The Tigers cut things as close as 62-60 with a minute remaining, but five free throws from Joe French all but shut the door on the Tigers hopes.
Marcus Garrett, Joe French, and Kevin Davis combined for 58 of the Wildcats 69 points. Garrett followed up his heroics of Saturday night with a career-high, 27-point explosion on 7-15 shooting, 12-17 from the free throw line, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
French scored 16 including a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe. Davis scored 15 with nine rebounds.
Jakolby Long and Jonathan Bolden provided invaluable minutes off the B-CU bench, each approaching around 30 minutes in the game.
“Tonight showed some incredible determination from our team,” Wildcats head coach Reggie Theus said after the game. «Our guys stuck to the game plan and executed down the stretch.»
“Marcus Garrett has played like one of the best players in the league over his past few games,» Theus said of his leading scorer. «He›s really been imposing his will.»
The Wildcats remain the No. 9 seed in the SWAC standings. The top eight seeds will travel to the upcoming SWAC Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama. B-CU trails Jackson State by a half game. Jackson State has two games remaining, while the Wildcats have one. Thought the Wildcats do not currently control their own playoff destiny, Saturday’s finale at Florida A&M looms as a chance at a storybook finish.
“The guys have given themselves a chance to be in this position,” Theus said. “They’ve done it on the defensive end. We just need to stay with it.”
Game notes
B-CU shot 42% from the field and 7-14 from deep in the game.
The Wildcats made 24 of 30 free throws in the game, their most attempts and makes in a game this season.
The Wildcats were out rebounded, 34-32.
The Wildcats attempted six fewer shots than the Tigers.
B-CU was outscored in the paint, 34- 12.
Up next
The Wildcats conclude the 2021-22 season on March 5 against rival, Florida A&M University Rattlers. The season finale tips off at 4 p.m. in Tallahassee.
