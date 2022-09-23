B-CU ROUNDUP
After an off week, Bethune-Cookman hosts the Grambling State University Tigers in their SWAC opener at Daytona Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.
The game will air live on ESPN+.
“The bye was good for us. We got back to basics, worked on some mistakes, got some banged up guys healthy and got to work on ourselves,” commented Terry Sims, B-CU head coach.
Grambling (1-2, 0-1) is coming off a 66-24 loss to Jackson State on Sept. 17. B-CU fell 33-9 to South Carolina State on Sept. 10.
The Tigers are coached by former NFL coach Hugh Jackson.
Sims noted, “We have to bring our A-game. They have some talented, skilled players on offense as well as on their defensive line. We’re looking forward to it.”
The Wildcats must score, take care of the football and limit penalties to have a chance to win.
Bethune-Cookman (0-2) has scored 22 points, turned the ball over seven times and been penalized 24 times for 175 yards.
B-CU must get star tight end Kemari Averett (1 catch, 4 yards) and running backs, Que’Shaun Byrd (75 rush yards; 34 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD) and Jimmie Robinson III (25 rush yards, 1TD) going.
Saturday is also Greek Day as sororities and fraternities will be recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.