Wildcats track and field breaks school records

Two Bethune-Cookman University track and field records were broken at the RADD Sports Invitational in Gainesville on Monday.
Damauri Little set the program record in the men’s 1,000 meter, finishing in first place with a 2:32.82. Emmanuel Corral and Malcom Brown also surpassed the previous record, finishing in second and third place with a 2:33.04 and a 2:33.12.
For the women, Amenda Saint-Louis broke the women’s 600-meter record with a time of 1:33.91.
Elsewhere, Guy Bond enjoyed another strong showing, posting a 6’6.75” first-place finish in the high jump. Tied with bond was Kimani Richards, who posted the same 6’6.75”.
Matthew Williams finished first in both the long jump and triple jump, posting a 22’1.5” and 47’3”, respectively.
Sanaa Marlin finished second in the triple jump with a 38’5.5”.
The Wildcats return to action on Friday, Jan. 27 for the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.