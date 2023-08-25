Wildcats’ volleyball team looks to make a jump in 2023

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats’ volleyball team looks to be a much-improved team and ready to make noise in 2023.
Last season, the Cats went 9-21 overall and 8-8 in the SWAC eastern division; they made it to the SWAC tournament semifinals.
The Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the SWAC eastern division in pre-season polls.
They open the season by hosting Marshall and the Citadel in the Bash at the Beach inside historic Moore Gymnasium on B-CU’s campus from Aug. 25-27. They open with Marshall on Friday, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
“I feel great. I’m excited about the upcoming season. I think we have more firepower than we had last year. We brought in some transfers who will help us. They’ve played at a higher level than we have experienced. We only lost one player but we’re returning mostly everyone,” said Brittany Williams, B-CU’s head volleyball coach.
“I’m excited to see us get on the floor. We’re at home to start the season. We’re hosting our first annual Bash at the Beach. Last year, we only had three home matches, but this year we have 11.”
Some key players
The goal is to win the SWAC tournament and play in the NCAA tournament.
Williams emphasized, “It is no days off. We must come in every day no matter if we’re tired, fresh, or coming off a hard match. Mentally, we must show up every single day. We’ve been training to string together three solid matches for three consecutive days. That’s what it takes winning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
The Wildcats lost middle blocker Alleah Dallas.
B-CU returns plenty of talent, including junior setter/ outside hitter Alisha Collins who garners first team AllSWAC preseason honors as a setter.
Also back are junior middle blocker Niara Hightower; sophomore outside hitter Mecca Freeman; redshirt outside hitter Jasmine Moore; redshirt senior outside hitter Malina Spencer and redshirt junior middle blocker Ktyal Price.
“We’re super excited to have this group of players back,” added Williams.
B-CU brings in three transfers in graduate libero Essence Bell (Howard); redshirt junior outside hitter Elizabeth Phillips (Arkansas State) and redshirt sophomore middle blocker Alyssa King (UTEP).
“Essence brings veteran leadership that we’re looking for on the backside. She will add variety to our offense. Elizabeth will add to our ball control and give us a true six-man rotation outside, which we haven’t always had. Alyssa is a true middle blocker and strong inside presence,” said Williams.
The Wildcats are strong inside defensively and look to improve offensively.
“We’re still a strong blocking team. We’ll be stronger with ball control, which we were weak at last season with the people we brought in. We also look to add to our backcourt defense and plan to bring more offense,” added Williams.
This is B-CU’s third season in the SWAC. They look to be one of the better teams in a conference that is getting more competitive in the sport.
“As a conference, I think we’re getting stronger. In the past, we only had three to four strong teams. I think now we’ll see teams starting to compete from top to bottom. We have teams working to get stronger on both sides. You’ll have three to four teams really going after each other,” Williams added.
For more on the Wildcats volleyball team, scores, schedules and stats as well as Bethune-Cookman University Athletics, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.