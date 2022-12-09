The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats women’s basketball team is off to a 0-6 start.
The Wildcats fell to North Florida 54- 43 in their most recent game at home on Dec. 1.
Chanel Wilson once again led the way with 20 points for Bethune-Cookman.
B-CU travels to St. John’s on Nov. 11 and Iona on Nov. 13.
For more on Bethune-Cookman University athletics, visit www.bcuathletics. com,
