Women’s cross country team at B-CU wins SWAC championship

The women’s team at Bethune-Cookman were named the cross country SWAC champions Monday in Tallahassee.
Coach Mike Hamer also was named 2022 SWAC Head Coach of the Year.
B-CU’s first runner in was Taisha Benjamin at 11th with a 5K time of 20:37.6
Alcorn State runners were 1-2, and B-CU finished 18 points ahead – 90-108 in the team standings.
Grambling State had four runners in the top 15, and B-CU bested them also by a 90-108 team score count.
Amenda Saint-Louis (14th, 21:15) and Nyidjah Ives (18th, 21.26.3) came in the top 20. The difference makers were Kalyn Gibbs (23rd, 22:00.2) and Tiana Small 24th (22.00.7).
“We’re a young team, but we were ready for the moment,” Hamer said. “They knew what they needed to do.”
Other B-CU teams: senior Kaliece Pinckney (40th, 23:38.8) and Kaiel Kimble (42nd, 23.46.1)
The men’s team also turned in a strong performance, finishing fourth in the team standings and freshman Emmanuel Corral coming in seventh with an 8K time 26:28.0
Malcolm Brown finished 14th (27:14.9), DaMauri Little 22nd (27:53), Isaiah Johnson 37th (29.04.4), Dequon Leonard King 46th (30.21.3) and Ja’quon King 48th (31:03.2) rounded out the B-CU finishers.
“The men went from a seventh-place finish to fourth,” Hamer said. “It shows a lot about their work ethic and integrity.”
“I feel blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to coach this program,” said Hamer, who was recently named the head coach. “I appreciate [former Head Coach] Donald Cooper giving me the opportunity to work with the students and [B-CU Athletic Director] Reggie Theus for letting me head the program.
Bethune-Cookman tops Mississippi Valley State
Que’Shaun Byrd’s 26-yard touchdown run and Devuntray Hampton’s interception both came in the final minute and helped Bethune-Cookman hold off Mississippi Valley State 38-28 on Oct. 22.
The Wildcats earned their second win of the season and tied last year’s win total.
B-CU also had its highest point total of the season.
Mississippi Valley State (0-8, 0-5) struck first for a 6-0 lead when Jamari Jones connected with Jacori Rankin from 29-yards out with 13:40 left in the first quarter.
Bethune-Cookman (2-5, 2-2) led 21-7 after Jalon Jones hit Kemari Averett for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 1:58 to play in the second quarter.
The game was an offensive slug fest where B-CU withstood every MVSU punch.
During Monday’s weekly SWAC coaches teleconference, Head Coach Terry Sims reflected on the game.
“I thought we played an OK game, not a great game. Valley was ready to play. We made a lot of mistakes at the beginning. I think we played team ball from the second quarter on. We got the victory in a very good football game,” said Sims.
Jalon Jones threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 94 yards for B-CU.
“Jalon did what we expected. He played a good game, managed the game, got us in good position and made decent decisions,” added Sims.
Byrd ran for 109 yards with a score and Marcus Riley had six catches for 139 yards with a score for the Wildcats.
Jacari Jones threw for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions; he also ran for 101 yards for MVSU.
Rankin caught six passes for 93 yards with a score; Sylvester Campbell had a receiving touchdown; Jakobe Thompson a rushing score and Caleb Johnson ran for 62 yards for the Delta Devils.
The Wildcats held the edge in total offense 500- 421, rushing yards 226-202 and passing yards 274-218.
B-CU’s defense also recorded four sacks and two interceptions.
The Delta Devils held the advantage in first downs 23-22 and time of possession 31:33 to 28:27.
Both teams went 2-for-3 in redzone chances.
Omari Hill-Robinson had a 97-yard pick six for B-CU. He now has four interceptions which is tied for tops in the SWAC.
Darnell Deas added a 98-yard kickoff return for the Wildcats.
Averett finished with two catches for 63 yards with a score and Terry Lindsay added a rushing touchdown for B-CU.
The Wildcats were led defensively by Ge’Mon Eaford (8 tackles, half a sack) and Jayden Loving (6 tackles, half a sack).
Prairie View A&M next
The Wildcats play at Prairie View A&M (4-3, 3-1) on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.
Last year, the Panthers beat the Wildcats 35-29 in Daytona.
It’s another homecoming game for B-CU, it’s Prairie View’s homecoming.
B-CU must stop Prairie View’s running game, which is averaging 226 yards rushing per game and has 17 rushing scores.
“We have our work cut out for us. We won’t underestimate them. Prairie View runs the ball very well and they have put up some points. We must stop the run first,” stated Sims.
The Panthers also won’t take the Wildcats lightly.
Head Coach Bubba McDowell expressed, “They will present some challenges. They have some players that can make you miss. We have to play well defensively. We also have to play the way we are capable. We must also stay focused during homecoming.”
B-CU returns home for its homecoming against Alabama State on Nov. 5.
Information from B-CU Athletics was used in this story.
