Young and talented Bucs hoops team off to a hot start

The Mainland Buccaneers boys’ basketball team has been the hottest local team so far this season.
Mainland (10-3) features plenty of talent, depth and youth.
The Buccaneers had a nine-game winning streak from Dec. 3 to Dec. 28, which ended with a 48-38 loss to Fort Lauderdale Boyd Anderson on Dec. 29.
The Buccaneers went 5-1 in two holiday tournaments they hosted over the past two weeks.
“During that win streak I got to see what type of team this is,” Mainland Head Coach Joe Giddens said. “Despite having football players out, we had some guys step up, face adversity and learn how to come back. I found out about the character of this team.”
As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, Mainland was ranked #5 in Class 5A and 41 overall in the state of Florida by Max Preps. That was down from #1 in Class 5A and #27 in all of Florida the previous week.
“A lot of stuff has gone right but mostly the stuff off the court. We bonded well and did a lot of stuff off the court. We have bonded and volunteered which will help us on the court,” Giddens said.
Mainland has relied upon senior guards Angelo Mack, Clayton Cornett and Jerel Moore.
Junior forward Naraynan Thomas, junior center/power forward DeAndre Newland and rising freshman guard Nathan Kirk are also big contributors.
“We’ve played well as a collective group. This may be the deepest team since I’ve been here. We had a team win 25 games. This team may not have what they had but might be just as deep,” Giddens said.
Players are embracing their roles and coming together.
“Things have been going great. We had a great stretch and did well in our recent tournaments,” senior guard Angelo Mack explained. “I play a big part of this team like every other player. There is no one man show. We play together.”
Junior forward Narayan Thomas noted, “Things are going well. We had a good winning streak. We are just following the blueprint set by our coaches.
“I try to play my part. We are all good basketball players. We can all do what we can do. We play our roles and play together which showed during our streak.”
The Bucs have reinforcements from their Class 3S state runner-up football team.
Those players are senior forward Ajai Harrell; junior guard Zavier Mincey; senior center LJ McCray freshman guard, Jhavin “Bubba” Westbrook and senior guard Jeremiah Davis.
“We didn’t have our football players which was a big challenge. We had to adjust. Three of them were starters last year,” Giddens said.
“They will be a big help on the court and with mentality. They will bring that championship mindset from the football team to our basketball team. They’ll make us more competitive.”
Unique talent
In addition, the players see this teams’ uniqueness.
“We’ve been more of a defensive team in the past. This year we’re better offensively. We also play together more,” said Thomas.
Mack echoed, “We play more together than in years past. We also rely and depend upon each other more.”
Giddens also knows that this squad is different.
He added, “This team is probably one of our biggest teams all around. We are young but have a lot of experience. We are playing at a high level and against some real good teams.”
The goal is to get to Lakeland and make a run at a state title.
“We must be tough and physical on the court as well in mindset. Our goal every year is to get to Lakeland. I’ve been there three times as a player. I want to get there as a coach. The guys are all on the same page,” emphasized Giddens.
Those wanting to know more about Mainland basketball and Coach Giddens can tune into the “Coach Joe Giddens Show” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter every Monday between noon and 3 p.m.
